Clifton-Fine Central School class leaders
STAR LAKE — The 2023 class leaders for Clifton-Fine Central School are Grace Southwick, valedictorian, and Mallory Allen, salutatorian.
Grace Southwick
Miss Southwick is the daughter of Matthew and Traci Southwick, Tupper Lake.
Among academic honors received are the Clarkson Leadership Award, University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award, Elmira College Key Award and Evergreen STEM Scholarship. In addition, she received several honors through Section X, including First Team All-Northern (volleyball), Outstanding Sportsmanship (volleyball, ice hockey, golf), and Athlete of Distinction (volleyball, ice hockey, golf). She was named an Academic All-Star by 7 News WWNYTV.
Miss Southwick is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council and Language Club, serving as president of all three, Clarkson University’s Project Challenge, Envirothon, varsity cross country, varsity volleyball, varsity ice hockey, varsity golf, band, jazz band, chorus, senior play, school fundraisers, and community service activities, such as the Great Strides Walk for Cystic Fibrosis. She also participated in Horizons I, II, and III at Clarkson University. Miss Southwick serves as class president.
She plans to major in mechanical engineering in college.
Mallory Allen
Miss Allen is the daughter of Rebecca Mitchell, Cranberry Lake. Among academic honors received are the University of Rochester Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award and Alfred University Scholars Award.
She is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, Clarkson University’s Project Challenge, varsity volleyball, school musicals, band, chorus, Language Club, senior play, school fundraisers, and community service activities, such as the Adopt-a-Highway program. She serves as class the vice president and worked as a childcare provider during the summer.
Miss Allen will major in English in college.
