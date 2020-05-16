Clifton-Fine Central class leaders
STAR LAKE — The academic leaders for the class of 2020 at Clifton-Fine Central School are Melanie Peabody, valedictorian; and Emily Heiland, salutatorian.
Miss Peabody is the daughter of Gregory and Mabel Peabody, Oswegatchie.
She received the University of Rochester Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award, the Student Sage Award from the Sage Colleges, and was a St. Lawrence University Augsbury/North Country Scholarship Nominee.
Melanie was also named an Academic All-Star by 7 News WWNY-TV. She is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council (president), the Great Strides Walk for Cystic Fibrosis, school musicals, varsity soccer, varsity softball, varsity cheerleading, figure skating, Envirothon, senior play, class secretary, and Language Club. Section X has recognized
Melanie’s musical talent has led to her participation in NYSSMA, All-County and Area All-State.
She plans to attend SUNY Potsdam in the fall where she will pursue a degree in early childhood education.
Miss Heiland is the daughter of Michael Heiland and the late Cecilia Jaeger-Heiland, Fine.
She received the Elmira College Key Award, the Clarkson Leadership Award, and Section X Academic All-Northern recognition for soccer and cheerleading.
Emily has participated in numerous extracurricular activities, including National Honor Society, Student Council, varsity soccer, varsity cheerleading, the March for Life and the Great Strides Walk for Cystic Fibrosis. She also is active in her church and has participated in leadership training at Camp Guggenheim, Saranac Lake. She was also the lights and sound technician for several school performances.
Emily plans to major in English and adolescence education at SUNY Plattsburgh in the fall.
