Climate survey results used to help set Massena Central School goals

MASSENA — The results of a climate survey administered to students, staff and parents are being used to help set Massena Central School District goals for the 2023-24 school year.
During his final board of education meeting before retirement, interim Superintendent Patrick H. Brady briefed board members on the survey results.
“What will occur now is these results will be part of the discussion of district goals this year. It will be used as information to set goals,” he said. “Individual building survey results will also be used by the principals to create strategies for improvement with their leadership teams and overall staff.”
New Superintendent Ronald P. Burke, who took over the district leadership on Tuesday, was scheduled to attend an annual retreat in July as part of the Administration Leadership Conference in Lake Placid. That conference included team building and goal preparation, and Brady said a draft set of district goals would be created for consideration at the Aug. 17 board of education meeting.
“We anticipate that goals will continue to center around strategies related to improving student academic outcomes, social-emotional learning, student engagement, chronic absenteeism, DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion), and school climate among others,” he said.
He said several goals had been set for 2022-23. Among them was the implementation of “consistent, effective goal-setting and progress monitoring during the designated ELA (English language arts) and math intervention time across grades K-12.”
Also included was improving content area literacy by enhancing the kindergarten through grade 12 writing program across all instructional areas; beginning the implementation of the state’s P-12 science standards using the state Education Department’s Development, Adoption and Implementation Roadmap; and working to re-engage students, monitor student attendance, and apply interventions to increase attendance rates across the district.
Other goals included creating a safe, nurturing and respectful learning environment that supported students by fostering social, emotional and academic skill development; designing and implementing a pre-BOCES (Board of Cooperative Educational Services) vocational bridging program in grades nine and 10; evaluating existing special education programs and exploring options for improvement; and creating an extracurricular handbook to describe the goals, policies, procedures and protocols for the extracurricular program.
Rounding out the goals was working with administrators to communicate new information about free and reduced lunch changes, local foods, and cultural celebrations related to food service programs to students and families; creating and implementing a district threat assessment team and procedures and protocols to support it; increasing safety training for staff and substitutes from the District Safety Team and human resources coordinator; and working with the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES to coordinate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion practices and procedures.
Brady said in his end-of-year update that much progress had been made in reaching those goals.
“You can see progress that was made in a variety of different areas. There’s a lot of progress made this year,” he said.
Now, Brady said, it is time for the new superintendent to focus on new goals.
“Those goals will be presented to the board in August as a draft and then presented to the staff in September,” he said.
