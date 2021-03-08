HANNIBAL - Two Hannibal High School students recently joined elite company as their work was selected among the best of nearly 2,000 submissions for the 2021 CNY Scholastic Art Competition.
Mandy Allen and Magen Darling will represent the district in the virtual show, which gives students from hundreds of area schools an opportunity to showcase their best work. Students submitted ceramics, paintings, drawings, photographs and other artwork for consideration as part of the first-ever virtual gallery. Each piece was evaluated by a panel of professional artists, and awards were presented to the top submissions.
“This year has been a challenge, but our students were up to it. Their creativity, innovation and perseverance shined during this time of uncertainty,” said Hannibal High School art teachers Lyndsey Rowland and Lauren Boyer. “We couldn’t be prouder of their efforts. They are fine representatives of the HCSD, and we know they have a bright future ahead!”
Allen’s photograph, titled “Antique,” received an honorable mention while Darling’s ceramics piece, “Dark and Strange,” earned a Silver Key.
