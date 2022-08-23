CNY artist wins Best of SUNY prize in statewide student exhibition

Sofía Luz Pérez, a December 2021 SUNY Oswego graduate, stands before her award-winning painting, “Know Thyself, Heal Thyself,” on display through November at SUNY Plaza in Albany. (Photograph by Lauren Bristol)

OSWEGO - December 2021 SUNY Oswego graduate Sofia Luz Pérez won one of only three Best of SUNY awards at the 2021-2022 Best of SUNY Student Art exhibition for her painting, “Know Thyself, Heal Thyself.”

Pérez’s work was part of the 2022 “Made in New York” exhibition this spring at Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center in Auburn, and her work is currently on display in Cazenovia Counterpoint, an invitational that features work by regional artists all over the city of Cazenovia. Pérez will also have a solo exhibition at ArtRage Gallery in Syracuse in 2023.

