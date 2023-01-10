WATERTOWN — Students in need of coats could be getting some, courtesy of the Watertown Fire Department.
Daniel E. Daugherty, a city firefighter and the president of International Association of Firefighters Local 191, said that the national IAFF has a partnership with national nonprofit Operation Warm called “Coats for Kids.”
The fire department has been doing the coat drive for about 10 years.
“There’s a definite need in the area,” Mr. Daugherty said. “We live in an area where cold weather is just a way of life, and to help the kids that aren’t able to necessarily get the best winter clothing, this is our way of helping to solve that.”
According to the 2020 Census, almost 21% of people living in Watertown are considered to be in poverty.
“We partnered with the school because, honestly, it’s the easiest way to get an even spread throughout the city,” Mr. Daugherty said.
The majority of the coats have gone to the school district over the last decade.
“By partnering with them we’re able to get the coats directly where they need to go,” Mr. Daugherty said.
Craig A. Randall, home school coordinator, said the school district really loves the initiative.
“We love this collaboration with our community, it allows us to put coats on some kids who are a little less fortunate and don’t have the opportunities that some of the other families do in the area,” he said.
In prior years, Mr. Randall said the district has received 100 to 140 coats and they anticipate this year’s numbers will be close to that.
“The Watertown Fire Department is such a presence in our neighborhood and our area so for the kids to know that our fire department and our schools care about their safety, their wellbeing, and the wellbeing of our community it just speaks to our little family that we have in the district,” he said.
Mr. Randall went on to say that he can see the joy on children’s faces when they walk in with a new coat.
“It really does warm the hearts of the people that do this job to know that this does go noticed,” he said.
He said that once the word gets out that the district is participating in the coat drive, more families ask to participate due to losing a job, or another tragic event.
“To take one stress away from a family so they can focus on another thing is immensely helpful,” he said.
James Kettrick, interim district superintendent, said that teachers notice their students coming to school without proper coats, so the district is grateful to be able to give these coats to students in need.
Mr. Kettrick said home school coordinators have told him that the families are extremely grateful to receive these coats.
“It’s like a second Christmas,” he said.
Mr. Kettrick called the partnership between the school district and the fire department “special.”
“It’s just great to see,” he said. “Our firemen are always there for us, whenever we have a problem, they’re there to assist us, and this is just another layer of how wonderful it is to work with the fire department.”
Families with children who need a coat, or have any questions, can reach out to their child’s school directly.
