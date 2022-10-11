School review without public input raises concerns

Although the St. Lawrence Central School District held a second public hearing regarding changes to its code of conduct, its initial board of education review without public input caught the attention of the New York Coalition for Open Government. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

BRASHER — Although the St. Lawrence Central School District held a second public hearing regarding changes to its code of conduct, its initial board of education review without public input caught the attention of the New York Coalition for Open Government.

The non-partisan, nonprofit organization is comprised of journalists, activists, attorneys, educators, news media organizations and “other concerned citizens who value open government and freedom of information,” according to its website.

