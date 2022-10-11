BRASHER — Although the St. Lawrence Central School District held a second public hearing regarding changes to its code of conduct, its initial board of education review without public input caught the attention of the New York Coalition for Open Government.
The non-partisan, nonprofit organization is comprised of journalists, activists, attorneys, educators, news media organizations and “other concerned citizens who value open government and freedom of information,” according to its website.
In an email to Superintendent Christopher W. Rose and board of education members, attorney Paul W. Wolf, president of the New York Coalition for Open Government, expressed his concerns about the process used for public comments during board of education meetings.
“We have recently become aware that the Brasher Falls School Board made changes to its code of conduct policy, without seeking public comment prior to the approval. The New York State Education Law requires that in order to change a code of conduct policy at least one public hearing must occur that provides for the participation of school personnel, parents, students and any other interested parties,” Mr. Wolf said.
“Furthermore, the law requires that the district code of conduct be developed in collaboration with students, teachers, administrators, and parent organizations, school safety personnel and other school personnel and that the Board of Education take reasonable steps to ensure community awareness of the code provisions,” he said.
Mr. Wolf encouraged the school board to include the public prior to finalizing decisions like the code of conduct to stay in compliance with Education Law.
“It is vital that parents, the public, and school officials all have input on issues affecting district students,” he said
Mr. Rose said, as he explained at the second public hearing on the code of conduct, he had never seen a public hearing held previously.
“In my 18 years in administration here, I have never seen a public hearing done for the code of conduct. That certainly does not excuse me, but I went on what I have experienced. I did fix this and reverted back to the 2021-22 code of conduct until the public hearing was done where everyone was allowed to say their piece, and multiple times despite only having to allow three to five minutes per person,” he said.
Although the school board adopted revisions to the code of conduct that prohibit cellphones and backpacks during the day, Mr. Rose continued to solicit input on how the changes were going following the public hearing.
In a letter to parents, he said school board members had asked that the district plan to create a monthly survey that will be sent to students and staff “asking for honest feedback on how the changes are working or not in the high school.”
He said the board will also create a subcommittee to review the code of conduct “much earlier this year with ample opportunity for student, teacher, administrator, parent organizations, school safety personnel and BOE members.” Mr. Rose said that will take place this fall.
“The committee can and will address both current (pluses and minuses) of the current year’s code and can make recommendations to the superintendent and BOE of suggested changes as they see fit,” he said.
Mr. Rose said all students who spoke at the public hearing had also been invited to speak with him, either individually or as a group, throughout the following days.
