CARTHAGE — With help from Jefferson County and grant funding, the town of Champion was able to widen and repave a section of Cole Road.
According to town supervisor Bruce R. Ferguson, the project included rebuilding two-foot shoulders on both sides of the 20-foot wide Cole Road, resulting in a 24-foot wide roadway from State Route 26 to the newly installed Constitution Drive.
Mr. Ferguson said widening of the roadway was needed due to increasing traffic including use by school buses. The Carthage Central School District bus garage is located on Cole Road as are Carthage Middle School and West Carthage Elementary. In addition, Constitution Drive leads to the Carthage Area Hospital Walk-in Clinic, Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility and the area which is planned to house the hospital’s main campus in the future.
The road project also fits in with the town’s comprehensive plan for land use along and adjacent to Cole Road and the recently extended water and sewer lines to support existing and potential development in the area,
To fund the project, the town submitted a $50,000 grant request on Oct. 30, 2019 to Assemblyman Kenneth Blankenbush for consideration under the state’s Master Municipal Multi-Modal No. 4 Program. Assemblyman Blankenbush nominated the project for funding and the town was notified on April 29, that the state Department of Transportation and state Comptroller had approved project funding.
The project was completed by the town highway crew with shared services provided by the Jefferson County Highway Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.