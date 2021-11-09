Collaboration between Milton CAT and CiTi benefits heavy equipment students

MEXICO - Students enrolled in the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s (CiTi) Heavy Equipment Repair and Operation (HERO) program recently received an inside look at employment opportunities in the field.
Tim Faucett, a recruiter from Milton CAT, visited the CiTi campus in Mexico to meet with HERO students and offer insight into the employment opportunities in heavy equipment. In addition to the career piece, Faucett also gifted the program with a diesel engine that students will utilize for training purposes.
“Having a partnership with a great company like Milton Cat is pivotal in demonstrating the needs and opportunities of the heavy equipment industry to our students,” said Nick Marshall, HERO Instructor.
Heavy Equipment Repair and Operations (HERO) is a two-year program in which students learn how to service, repair and operate various types of heavy-duty trucks and excavation equipment.
