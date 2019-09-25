LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Jefferson Community College Education Center will host three of JCC’s condensed eight-week college credit courses beginning Oct. 21.
General education courses, including Basic Composition and Intermediate Algebra that would fulfill the requirements for all college students, will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, while Accounting Principles 1, a hybrid course consisting of a mix of classroom and online learning, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Lewis County location, 7385 East Road. All three courses will end by Dec. 11.
According to the college’s news release, the shorter time for the classes make them ideal for “adults who find time on their hands after their children have gone back to school,” as well as current college students that would like to squeeze in some more credits, taking less time to do so and active-duty military personnel that can use the credits to further their careers.
In general, the concentrated courses also offer an opportunity for anyone who is starting out or considering working toward their degree or anyone who simply loves to learn.
Additional intensive courses are offered at the main JCC campus in Watertown, at Fort Drum and online.
The English and math classes were originally offered as the first full session credit courses to be offered at the Lewis County location for the fall semester that began this month. There were no registrants for those courses, according to JCC spokeswoman Pamela Dixon.
Ms. Dixon said that reopening the courses and offering people the chance to get college credits in less time than a regular class may be interesting for potential Lewis County students. The courses cost $615 for tuition, not including book expenses.
Robyn Rhyner of the JCC Financial Aid Office said that if someone is taking one of the courses as part of a degree or certificate program at the college, they may be eligible for a Pell Grant; however, as a single course not part of a program, there aren’t financial assistance opportunities.
Registration is open through Oct. 18. People interested in beginning their work toward a degree or certificate with one of these entry level courses are encouraged to contact the admissions office as soon as possible so that they can apply for financial aid at the same time, Ms. Rhyner said.
For more more information on the classes or to register, call 315-786-2437.
For financial aid information call 315-786-2437.
Current JCC students can register online through their MyJCC accounts at www.sunyjefferson.edu, while active duty military members can register at www.goarmyed.com or by calling 315-786-6566.
