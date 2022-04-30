POTSDAM — As he prepares to step down as Clarkson University president, Anthony G. Collins says he still wants to stay involved with higher education. In interviews with the Times, Mr. Collins talked about his next ambitions and looked back at some of the highlights of his career.
He first came to Potsdam in 1982, shortly after getting his doctorate. He’d been hired as an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering.
“I was looking for a job. I was going to go back to Australia. I interviewed at Clarkson and the rest is history,” he said. “My wife says she married me to go to Australia, and I took her to Potsdam, New York.”
After that, he went on to become the chair of his department, then dean of engineering, on to vice president of academic affairs and then university provost. He was named university president in 2003 and has held the post ever since.
Not long after being appointed president, Mr. Collins supported a drive to keep the Golden Knights men’s and women’s hockey teams as NCAA Division I. Many other Clarkson sports are NCAA Division III, and there was a proposal to disallow campuses from mixing Division I and Division III student-athletes.
“The issue there was a different culture of Division I and Division III,” he said. “The (Clarkson) teams put in a strong lobby to express how important it was to those institutions … the importance of historically playing those sports.”
“There is a benefit to both athletic groups when you have a mixture,” he added. “And that’s still true today.”
He also saw keeping the Golden Knights as a Division I team as a point of regional pride off campus and an important tradition with deep roots on campus.
“I think any institution needs to understand its history … what its roots are, the importance of hockey not just to Clarkson, but to our region,” Mr. Collins said. “It represents an opportunity to shine in a national spotlight. Certainly three national championships for the women and continuous NCAA appearances for the men makes Clarkson and Potsdam, and the region, feel anything is achievable — symbolic in that sense.”
On July 1, Clarkson will welcome its 17th president, Marc P. Christensen, who is now the dean of the Lyle School of Engineering at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
Mr. Collins says he is not retiring from higher education, despite stepping down as Clarkson president at the end of the academic year. He wants to work to help improve access to getting a college degree.
“I’d say providing access to students that need support (is key). Many of them have social problems we face today,” he said.
“We tend to Band-Aid solutions” rather than addressing the fundamental issues, he added. “Working in that area would be of interest to me.”
“I don’t expect it necessarily to be a full-time job. I think I’ve got a set of experiences that I’d like to apply somewhere to useful advantage to kind of give back, particularly to the higher education community. I think there are a lot of challenges and I’d like to be in a position to solve those challenges,” Mr. Collins said.
He sees one of the major issues across higher education as “providing access to students who are academically qualified and don’t necessarily have the means to pay for an education.”
“I think we need to find a way to do that,” he said.
He also wants to help those students understand what they’re getting into, essentially understanding if the “cost of that (matches) up to the opportunities you have in your career.”
“In general, I don’t think higher education does that for students,” he said.
“Tying future career earnings to the cost of education is important. Students need to understand what they’re getting into when they enroll. We need to support them to be successful. Advising and career support service are important,” he said. “Most important is to understand that education can be a very worthwhile investment. You need to understand the opportunities in front of you, the value of the investment.”
He says many colleges and universities are increasing available financial aid, but it’s not enough to bridge the gap for many students.
“I spend a lot of my time fundraising to build endowments … that has to be a part of the future. In many cases, that’s support that this generation of students is receiving,” Mr. Collins said. “We anticipate they will appreciate (that) and support future generations. That’s certainly what our alumni are doing now.”
He has also worked with Potsdam Central School District when it has been in need.
Potsdam Superintendent Joann M. Chambers says the school district, through Mr. Collins, got into two beneficial partnerships with Clarkson.
Back when she was high school principal, Ms. Chambers said she approached him about starting a program for Potsdam similar to one that St. Lawrence University has for Canton Central students in which a handful of students attend a college class per semester for free.
“It really gives our students that taste of what secondary education is going to be like,” Ms. Chambers said.
A second partnership came about when Potsdam needed teachers qualified in teaching English as a second language to students who speak other primary languages at home. Many of them have been children of Clarkson faculty or graduate students who come to Potsdam to complete their studies.
Ms. Chambers said the district approached Clarkson and asked for assistance, which resulted in a “really positive partnership where they provided tuition for one of our staff members to go to Union College to get certification to teach English to those students.”
“I want to thank Dr. Collins for his service to the university and to the community. I think he’s been a great role model for educators and students,” Ms. Chambers said. “I wish him and his family the very best.”
A big highlight of his time at Clarkson, according to Mr. Collins, is “encouraging Clarkson to play a greater role in the community, particularly around economic development.”
“We now see many of our faculty and graduates engaged in startup business, in ways that support and help grow our community,” he said. “Technical universities like Clarkson need to play a role in that. Our success depends on the success of our region, economically.”
He also spent several years as co-chair of the North Country Regional Economic Development Council, which annually selects projects from the seven-county north country region to get state funding.
Mr. Collins said he’s also proud of Clarkson opening new campuses during his presidency — the Capital Region campus in Schenectady and the Beacon Institute in Dutchess County.
“Expanding the footprint of Clarkson has been important,” he said.
He also pointed to moving things from the old downtown campus to the current Hill Campus, which was recently renamed in Mr. Collins’ honor.
“Over the last 10 to 15 years, our graduate education has grown significantly,” he added. “I would say kind of completing the move to the Hill Campus has been significant.”
Along with the transition from downtown to the Hill Campus, Clarkson started offering its Greek organizations an option to have their housing on campus. Many fraternities and sororities are in off-campus houses scattered around the village. Historically, that was their only option.
“Many of our students wanted to be part of our community on the Hill Campus. We wanted to provide that opportunity. We never forced any Greek members to come on campus … it’s providing an alternative for them,” he said.
He said there are currently four on-campus theme houses occupied by their Greek organizations, and “that could increase in the future.”
With his presidential tenure coming to a close, Mr. Collins said he’s glad he and his family settled in the north country and made it their home for four decades.
“I think personally from myself, my wife and my family, it’s been a terrific place to be for 40 years. We wouldn’t have stayed if we didn’t enjoy the community and support and the character of the region,” he said. “I hope that’s something that is sustained and grows and flourishes in the future.
“I think the characteristics of the north country, the hard work, the independence, they’re really good characteristics. The region needs to retain those. At the same time, because of those characteristics of hard work and independence, they need support,” Mr. Collins said. “I’m hopeful all of the institutions of higher education can recognize the values in the north country. There’s been a population decline, but I think if the region can plan for its future and reverse the population decline, this can be a good place to live, work and study.”
