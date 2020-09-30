COLTON — The Colton Hepburn Library will open for its regular hours starting on Monday.
“We have been doing curbside pickup since June 15th and only recently have been allowing in-person visits by appointment. We started the Wednesday after Labor Day,” Library Manager Dennis E. Eickhoff said.
Patrons could make appointments for in-person visits on Wednesday and Saturday afternoons by calling 315-262-2310. They could also use the library’s computers from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays.
Now, they’ll have more opportunities to schedule a visit. Starting on Monday, the library will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays, 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, and 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Mr. Eickhoff said patrons can call for 20-minute appointments to pick out items for checkout. Families can sign up and come in together. After the visit, library staff will have 10 minutes to wipe down areas before the next appointment.
Two of the library’s four computers will also be available for use.
“We have four computers in a row. Two of them are taped off (for social distancing),” he said.
Anyone coming into the library must wear a mask and sign in.
“This is our way of contact tracing,” Mr. Eickhoff said.
He said this was “basically the last week of curbside,” but they plan to continue it on Saturday morning for families that are still not comfortable coming into the library.
He said, despite the coronavirus pandemic, the library has remained busy.
“We’ve been really busy here for curbside because of the fact that Potsdam is not open. Patrons from Potsdam were coming here for curbside. Some people from Potsdam have made appointments when we start to allow people to come in,” Mr. Eickhoff said.
For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Hepburn-Library-Of-Colton-121899741167868.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.