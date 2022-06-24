Colton-Pierrepont Central School class leaders
COLTON — The 2022 class leaders at Colton-Pierrepont Central School are Isabelle Vaccaro, valedictorian; and Noah Rousell, salutatorian.
Isabelle Vaccaro
Miss Vaccaro, daughter of Anthony and Kristen Vaccaro, Colton, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science.
She has played varsity soccer, basketball and track, named 1st and 2nd teams All-Northern and Athlete of Distinction; participated in travel basketball leagues, qualified for sectionals with track and volunteered for school and community sports programs. She completed Advance Placement courses in U.S. history, biology, English and calculus; participated in student government, National Honor Society, piano and saxophone with the school music program and is an altar server at her church.
Miss Vaccaro will major in engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Noah Rousell
Mr. Rousell, son of Jeff and Heather Rousell, Colton, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science.
He is a member of the speaking team and National Honor Society; participated in basketball and track, earning Sportsmanship and Athlete of Distinction Awards; and completed Advanced Placement courses in biology US history, English and calculus. He co-taught a computer programming course to other students and tackles programming projects, completing several websites as both a business endeavor and community service project.
Mr. Rousell will major in computer science and psychology at Brown University, Providence, R.I.
Seniors graduating with grade point average of 90 or higher: Katie Bartlett, Landree Chamberlain, Amber Erwin, Joshua Hall, Jaeleigh Jacot, William LaPierre, Alannah Long, Matilyn Lovely, Maura Richards, Michael Schwartfigure, Savanna Smith and Amanda Woods.
