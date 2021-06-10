Colton-Pierrepont Central School class leaders
COLTON — The 2021 class leaders of Colton-Pierrepont Central School are Shiloh DeGray, valedictorian; and Callie Richards, salutatorian.
Miss DeGray is the daughter of Steph Hebel, Colton; and David DeGray Jr., Massachusetts. She will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Mastery in Math and Science.
She has been a member of the speaking team, drama club, chess club and National Honor Society; took first place with her team in the North Country Jr. Iron Chef competition; and was honored by the College Board’s Rural and Small town Recognition Program.
She has completed several Advanced Placement and college-level courses.
Miss DeGray plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in chemistry.
Miss Richards is the daughter of Deborah and Darren Richards, Colton. She will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Mastery in Science.
She has been a member of speaking team, environmental club, foreign language club and National Honor Society; served as president of Tri-M, the music honor society; and has been involved in the school’s music program, attending All County Chorus as a soloist. Miss Richards plays the oboe, saxophone, guitar and ukulele; played varsity basketball and softball; and has completed Advanced Placement and college-level courses.
Miss Richards plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, to major in environmental conservation.
