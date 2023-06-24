Colton-Pierrepont class leaders
COLTON — The 2023 class leaders at Colton-Pierrepont Central School, Colton, are Christopher St. Andrews, valedictorian; and Hailey Friedel, salutatorian.
Christopher St. Andrews
Mr. St. Andrews is the son of Jeffrey and Christine St. Andrews, Colton. He has played varsity soccer, basketball and track, and was named Athlete of Distinction. He has completed Advanced Placement US history, biology and calculus, and will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and Mastery in math and science.
Mr. St. Andrews plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in mechanical engineering.
Hailey Friedel
Miss Friedel is the daughter of Kevin and Melissa Friedel, Colton. She serves as class president, captain of the soccer team, student representative on the board of education and president of the National Honor Society; played soccer, basketball and softball; and earned Sportsmanship and Athlete of Distinction Awards. She completed Advanced Placement biology, U.S. history, English and calculus and will graduate with and Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and Mastery in math and science.
Miss Friedel plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, to major in psychology and minor in sports studies and exercise science.
top achievers
Class of 2023 Top Achievers: Skyler Crocie, Cody Francis, Abigail French, Malia Hogle, Ambree Jones, Jaedyn Rutledge and Skyler Thomann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.