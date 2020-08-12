Oct. 8 — Icelanders have found many uses for the cheap, if not free, energy available from their geothermal sources. Our first stop was at an area where pits dug in the ground are used for baking bread. In our instance, a representative of a local restaurant greeted us and demonstrated how they bake their rye bread in these dug pits. The total operation takes 12 hours to complete.
We now had become accustomed to seeing rather large pipes that carry geothermal water to be used for power or heating. These pipes are insulated to keep temperature loss to a minimum. At a depth of 1000 meters (3280 feet) water temp is 200 C (392 F).
Traveling to Lake Myvatn, home to many different types of waterfowl and other birds, we saw mallards which seem to be found all over the world. Here also lived our famous golden eye ducks and loons. We saw eagles appearing much as our bald eagle, but they lacked the white head, having only the white tail, hence called the white-tailed eagle.
Swans swimming in ponds dotted the countryside and formed a major part of the waterfowl population. Whooper Swans are the only swan in Iceland; however, at one time Mute Swans were very common, but disappeared and never returned. As waterfowl learn the ability to migrate from parents, if parents should not migrate, the offspring would never do so on their own.
Here we explored the pseudo-crater field, formed when lava flowed over the wet earth, causing steam explosions. These formations are found in only two places in the universe, here in Iceland and also on Mars. At the beginning of the trail was a warning sign mentioning that we were on range land and not to chase the sheep as they view this as an act of aggression. Apparently the sheep didn’t read the sign as
a ram stood still while being petted while others approached to greet us for the same loving treatment.
Afterwards, we stopped at Dimmuborgir and hiked trails through an area of lava cliffs and fairy land formations of trolls and anything else your imagination could see. These eruptions were formed thousands of years ago and we loved that world of fairy tales. A stop at Namaskard had us at a more recent volcanic geothermal activity area, hiking through a gooey different colored hot sulfuric landscape with mud springs, boiling mud pots and steams vents. We were given booties to put over our shoes and made sure we didn’t touch anything.
Of particular interest in the area was a visit to where the North American and
Eurasian tectonic plates are very close to each other (unlike the plates we saw later in our trip). We could almost stand on the two continents. Carefully we peered down the giant crevasse between the two plates which are pulling apart ever so slowly, causing volcanic and earthquake activity. It can be said that Iceland is a kind of bridge between the two continents.
Continuing in North Iceland, we stopped at Godafoss, said to be the most impressive waterfall in Iceland, falling in a huge arc 40 feet to the pool below. Thor, a pagan priest, decided Iceland should become Christian in the year 1000, so he threw the heathen gods into the falls, hence, the name “Waterfall of the Gods”. Our rain suits served us well that day, too.
We arrived back at the hotel with time to get ready for the home-hosted dinner of the evening. This is a company-invented procedure and really allows us time to learn interesting items about the country being visited, asking questions and getting answers with no holds barred.
Both husband and wife spoke excellent English; the wife was a social worker and we figure the husband was a househusband. They host a group from the company twice a month, for which they are adequately reimbursed. He had prepared an excellent meal of cod and interestingly, the salad was void of any type of dressing.
Those attending another home did say that dressing was on the table, although not used by the natives.
Editor’s note: Clara and Stanley Bingham of Carthage took a trip to Iceland in October 2018. The Journal & Republican will publish a chronicle of their journey with segments appearing in upcoming issues. This is the fifth of an eight part series.
