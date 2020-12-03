CANTON — A commercial driver’s license can map new roads for professional drivers.
SUNY Canton’s Career Ready Education and Success Training (CREST) Center will be starting another section of its popular CDL Class A Training beginning Dec. 10.
The five-week program consists of 20 hours of classroom sessions from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday in addition to 30 hours of driving experience. Each section of the high-quality training is limited to eight students to ensure that drivers gain the required safety skills. Instructors have adopted COVID-19 prevention strategies for this course.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median income for a career as a heavy or tractor trailer truck driver is more than $45,000 a year.
The program has also been approved to allow veterans the option to use their GI Bill benefits to cover tuition. For more information, including potential tuition assistance and registration details, visit the CREST Center’s CDL resource page. To contact the SUNY Canton CREST Center, email crest@canton.edu.
