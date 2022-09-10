WATERTOWN — Designed to help the community grow and create recovery capital for people interested in a new journey, another “Are You In The Know?” Family and Community Forum has been scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Sturtz Theater at Jefferson Community College.

The forum, “Living With The Two Faces of Addiction: The Impact on Family, Community and Individuals,” will feature various panelists, including a medical professional and individuals in recovery, as well as their family members.

