WATERTOWN — Designed to help the community grow and create recovery capital for people interested in a new journey, another “Are You In The Know?” Family and Community Forum has been scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Sturtz Theater at Jefferson Community College.
The forum, “Living With The Two Faces of Addiction: The Impact on Family, Community and Individuals,” will feature various panelists, including a medical professional and individuals in recovery, as well as their family members.
The response to the first community forum, which brought in around 60 guests, was positive, and organizers are hopeful that will be the case again.
“We hope that people walk away with a better understanding of addiction and the effect that it has not only on the individual that has the addiction, but families and community as a whole,” said co-organizer Cynthia Getman-Hubbard, of Anchor Recovery Center. “I think sometimes that addiction is seen as an individual problem, and that’s what we’re trying to shed light on is that it’s not an individual problem. It’s a problem right up to the community and government level.”
The event is a collaboration between Anchor Recovery Center, ACR Health, Samaritan Medical Center and the North Country Family Health Center. There is not yet another forum planned after this one, but Mrs. Getman-Hubbard said the hope will be to hold a forum at least once a year for the community.
“We also are hoping that individuals that attend, or individuals that are able to hear what somebody else says, they can develop a better understanding of the stigmas that individuals in active use are going through and maybe just see a different way,” said co-organizer Kelly Wright, of Anchor Recovery Center. “See somebody that is in active use in a different light and help them instead of shunning them.”
All are welcome to attend the event, and the goal is that even if guests don’t walk away with a changed mind, they’ll walk away with better understandings. The event will also be an opportunity for people to connect with other community agencies that will be there tabling and offering information, as well as Narcan training.
“We’re always open to partnering with other agencies,” Ms. Wright said. “If anyone is interested, we welcome them to contact us for our future forums. We’d like to maybe potentially have this large enough that we are even needing a bigger venue.”
For more information about the upcoming forum, call 315-836-3460.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.