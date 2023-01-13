WATERTOWN — The Safe Schools Endeavor, in partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation, will award nearly $25,000 in grants to 12 schools in Jefferson, Lewis and Oneida counties for the 2022-23 school year.

The Safe Schools Endeavor Steering Committee evaluated more than a dozen grant applications for programs that empower students, parents, and faculty to create the safest schools possible in the area.

