WATERTOWN — The Safe Schools Endeavor, in partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation, will award nearly $25,000 in grants to 12 schools in Jefferson, Lewis and Oneida counties for the 2022-23 school year.
The Safe Schools Endeavor Steering Committee evaluated more than a dozen grant applications for programs that empower students, parents, and faculty to create the safest schools possible in the area.
This is the fourth year the fund has made grant awards. Since its inception, the Safe Schools Endeavor has awarded nearly $87,000 for three-dozen school projects.
“Each of these very worthy projects are only possible because of the businesses, groups, and individuals who continue to give generously to the Safe Schools Endeavor,” Erika Flint, steering committee chairwoman, said in a statement. “Many of our donors have given annually since our inception in 2018, which demonstrates their belief in our mission and commitment to the safety of our youth.”
“Seeing projects that expand across a variety of safety measures, with youth input and leadership, at all grade levels is particularly satisfying and truly embodies the mission of the Safe Schools Endeavor,” she added.
The Community Foundation Board of Directors unanimously approved the following Safe Schools Endeavor grants:
■ Adirondack Central School District, $2,500 to develop a therapy dog program for each of its four buildings.
■ Beaver River Central School District, $2,500 to purchase radios for emergency communications for a school resource officer the district recently hired.
■ Copenhagen High School, $2,500 to help eliminate students using vaping devices in bathrooms. Grant funding will support the purchase of a vape sensors.
■ Alexandria Central School District, $2,237 to help purchase three license plate readers that can identify vehicles trespassing on school grounds.
■ Lowville Academy and Central School, $2,092 to help discourage vaping and send a clear message that it is not allowed on school property.
■ South Jefferson Middle School, $2,060 to help outfit six middle school bathrooms with vaping sensors.
■ South Jefferson High School, $2,060, to help outfit six high school bathrooms with vaping sensors.
■ Indian River middle and high schools, $2,000 to help the school’s SADD club bring international speaker Nathan Harmon to present his talk, “Your Life Speaks” to middle and high school students.
■ Augustinian Academy, Carthage, $1,928 to help improve building security at entrances and exits, as well as lockdown window shades and radios.
■ Copenhagen Central School District, $1,750 to help bring speaker Jared Campbell to present “How to be a Superhero Every Day at School.”
■ General Brown Junior/Senior High School, $1,500 to help create a place to care for students’ social and emotional well-being and learn how to self-regulate during the school day.
■ Indian River Central School District, Theresa Primary School, $1,500 to help staff create a safe, calming space to improve culture and promote a positive social/emotional wellbeing.
Grants are made possible through gifts of many individuals and businesses in the area who support the Safe Schools Endeavor and its mission to help keep all children safe while they are at school.
The Safe Schools Endeavor stresses awareness, empowerment, and action within school communities. All grant proposals are evaluated based upon the degree to which they embody these desired outcomes.
