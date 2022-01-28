WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation recently announced a new partnership with the Greenfield Everyday Heroes Foundation and its founders to bring the “Everyday Heroes Award” to Watertown High School.
Since 1995, the Greenfield Everyday Heroes Foundation has been supporting graduating high school seniors from select schools in the Northeast. Watertown High School is the first school in New York to offer the award.
Beginning with the class of 2022, Greenfield will recognize and award a graduating senior who has shown courage and character to achieve success. The Everyday Heroes Award is a $5,000 scholarship and in partnership with the Community Foundation, a $5,000 matching grant will enable an additional award.
“We have great synergy with the Community Foundation, and our partnership only increases our ability to help a new cohort of inspirational and deserving students. After doing this for 26 years, we’ve seen over and over how empowering it can be for an ‘everyday hero’ to be recognized,” Anne Uhlein Lantz, Greenfield Everyday Heroes Foundation executive director and Watertown native, said in a statement.
Empowering students at Watertown High School is meaningful to Ms. Lantz because of her family’s ties to Watertown and the region. Ms. Lantz’s grandparents, John Wyatt and Grace Uhlein and Dr. Howard and Katherine Cooper; and parents, Wyatt and Sandy Uhlein; grew up in Watertown. Despite moving away from Watertown when she was young, Ms. Lantz often returned to Northern New York to spend holidays with family and friends and summers in Chaumont and on the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario, where her parents owned a home on Grenadier Island. Her parents were longtime members of the Crescent Yacht Club.
Her mother recently died, so launching the Everyday Heroes Award is a special way to honor her parents and grandparents while giving back to a community that provided so much for her family.
“This award has the potential to change lives not only by providing financial support but showing our belief in students in a way that can inspire them to reach beyond what they may have imagined possible,” Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, said in a statement. “By partnering this way, we can maximize a program that makes a transformative difference at a local level.”
The award is presented to graduating seniors who have overcome significant barriers and obstacles while achieving success. These barriers and obstacles come in all forms: homelessness, serious physical or mental illness, incarcerated parents, abuse, or other extreme hardships.
The Greenfield Everyday Heroes Foundation and the Community Foundation will work with guidance counselors at Watertown High School to accept applications for the award annually. Selected students will receive a $5,000 scholarship to pursue post-secondary education at an accredited two- or four-year college, or a technical, trade or vocational school. Members of the Watertown High School Class of 2022 may apply for the award by April 10.
The foundations will also work to identify students who qualify for the Everyday Heroes Award through the Community Foundation’s 2022-23 Freshman Scholarship application. Applications for the award can be found online at everydayheroes.org/apply. Students are also encouraged to apply for other scholarships available through the Community Foundation at nnycf.org/scholarships/applications.
