MASSENA — The community is invited to enjoy some S’mores, songs, games and more during Trinity Catholic School’s “S’mores and Songs” event from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11 in the school’s parking lot. The rain date is Aug. 12.
Family Support Coordinator Kathy Behrens said her position is a school/community position, “so I like to reach out to the community to invite them to our events.”
But then COVID-19 entered the picture and the school was unable to hold any events.
That’s not the case this summer.
“Hopefully this year we’re going to get started back up again, and this is going to be our first one for August. It is for welcoming the community to the Trinity parking lot and we’re going to have a little S’mores party where we will actually be making S’mores,” Mrs. Behrens said.
“We can finally do an outdoor event, so it will be a time for families to just come together,” Principal Joyce Giroux said.
Mrs. Behrens and her husband, Dan, will be doing the S’mores duty. They’ll be cooking up the marshmallows, and a table will be set up where the S’mores will be put together and ready for individuals to come and grab one.
“If they want one, we’ll make sure it’s warm and fresh,” she said.
A cornhole game made by Trinity alumni Breydon Cootware will be set up, and that will be raffled off at the end of the evening. Other games will also be available.
“They can use the playground. We’ll have jump ropes and Hula Hoops out,” Mrs. Behrens said.
Music will also be filling the air.
“We think it’s going to be exciting because we have Creig Donnelly, who will be playing music on his guitar for us, so we’ll have sing-a-longs with him,” she said. “It’s just an event where we can kind of get back to socializing with each other.”
She said it’s a family event, so children must be accompanied by an adult.
“Families can’t just drop their kids off and go,” she said.
Another event, Popsicles in the Park, is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at Springs Park. The rate date will be Aug. 19.
“It’s the same type of thing, but we’re going to do it at Springs Park,” Mrs. Behrens said.
Once again, it’s open to the community.
“Trinity is going to have a table down at Springs Park. You can bring your family and have a Popsicle. It’s another event to help people socialize and get out there,” she said. “They’re both very low key. The main objective is to come out and enjoy each other and the different families you may not have been able to socialize with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.