NORFOLK — They haven’t had a prom, a senior trip and possibly no typical graduation ceremony, but the seniors at Norwood-Norfolk Central School do have a loving community.
Trina Rust, Tina Scott-Salacka and Heather Scovil put out a call to the community on Facebook to “adopt a senior” and the response was tremendous.
“It turned out really great so far. We have 78 students, two of which are foreign exchange students. All of the students have been adopted thus far,” Ms. Rust said. “They’re continuing to be adopted until June 27, the day of graduation.”
She said the parents of a friend told her about the idea.
“I decided, ‘Well, this is a great idea during this time of the COVID crisis,” she said.
So a Facebook page was created at https://www.facebook.com/events/1609052575917457/ and the adoptions began.
Anyone could adopt a senior or two or more and, according to the Facebook page, “shower our seniors with some extra love. Send a letter, card, gift card, snacks, anything for them.”
One senior could be also be adopted by more than one person. The adopter can post or private message Ms. Rust or one of the other parents involved to let them know of an adoption.
“They’ll pick a student. What we’ve been doing is having them contact myself or two other parents of two other graduating students,” Ms. Rust said.
The individuals who are adopting a student can drop off a gift at the student’s doorstep or send it by mail.
“We want to keep everybody as safe as we possibly can,” she said.
The adoptions come at a time when the prom has been canceled and graduation and the all-night graduation party are in jeopardy because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a stressful time,” Ms. Rust said.
She’s also on the all-night party committee, which is still trying to raise money.
“A lot of people have stepped up. Norwood-Norfolk is a community of great people,” she said.
The party would have typically started at 9 p.m., following graduation ceremonies at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall.
“Our first plan was to do it at school. At this point in time we don’t know when it’s going to happen,” Ms. Rust said. “If we don’t have the party, we plan to split it amongst the students and give them gift cards or gifts.”
