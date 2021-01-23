MASSENA — Like the Class of 2020, seniors in Massena Central High School’s Class of 2021 are missing out on many of the final year perks because of COVID-19.
They may not have some of the traditional events like pep rallies and prom, but they’re not being forgotten thanks to a group of parents that is organizing an “Adopt a Senior” program.
Teacher Kerry Perretta, the mother of a senior, said Massena was one of many districts throughout the United States that began the program last year to support the seniors.
“A group of parents did it last year. They did it right around graduation time. We wanted to move Adopt a Senior away from graduation this year, just to keep it separate from graduation,” she said.
Ms. Perretta said it’s been difficult for seniors the last two years as they’ve dealt with the impact of the coronavirus — some students learning remotely while others are in person; no pep rallies; no prom; no sports, either as a participant or a spectator. That means they’ve lost “most of the precious senior year events that should have created fond memories.”
“They’ve reached the pinnacle. They’ve been waiting for this moment their whole career. We want to remind them that they are special, and we are proud of them and all the things they’ve been able to accomplish,” she said.
Anyone in the community can adopt a senior. Ms. Perretta said she’s even received messages from friends who don’t live in the community, even as far away as Pennsylvania, who want to take part.
The adopter can choose someone who they know, or they can contact Ms. Perretta for the name of someone who hasn’t been selected this year. Each senior can only be adopted once, so she’s keeping a list of those who still need to be adopted, to pass on to someone who wants to adopt a senior.
“They can take anyone who hasn’t been adopted. Every senior on the list from the high school will be adopted,” she said.
Seniors are filing out a “My Favorite Things” form that lists their favorite candy, restaurant, hobbies and more. Anyone who adopts a senior will receive that student’s list, and they can send them something from the list or anything of their choosing.
She said they’re asking that the gift be delivered no later than the second week of March if possible. Anyone who needs help delivering the gift can email her at kperretta@mcs.k12.ny.us and she’ll take care of it. Anyone who’s interested in participating can also send her an email to let her know of their interest.
