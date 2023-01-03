MASSENA — Community support made it a happy holiday season for club members at the Police Activities League of Massena.

“We are overjoyed with the amount of support we received from our community this past Christmas season. Police Activities League was able to provide a Christmas to our members providing them with gifts, a pizza party and some extras to go home,” Director Jodele L. Hammock said.

