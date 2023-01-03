MASSENA — Community support made it a happy holiday season for club members at the Police Activities League of Massena.
“We are overjoyed with the amount of support we received from our community this past Christmas season. Police Activities League was able to provide a Christmas to our members providing them with gifts, a pizza party and some extras to go home,” Director Jodele L. Hammock said.
She said police agencies stepped up to provide a brighter holiday for the kids. The Massena Police Department gave them a $300 check, the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association provided a $500 check, and the officers from the Massena-based state police barracks gave them $125 to shop for the kids.
“We want to highlight our partnership with the Massena Police Department. We are fortunate to have a juvenile officer, Michael Flynn, visit PAL on a regular basis and connect with our kids. Chief (Jason) Olson and his officers have been supportive to PAL over the last year and our partnership will only continue to serve the youth and the community,” Ms. Hammock said.
She said other community organizations and individuals stepped up, too.
“We are thankful for our partnership with BJ’s Wholesale, who sponsors a tree for our kids — the shoppers who bought for us, the shoppers who reached out up to the last minute to ensure all of our kids were bought for. This year, we provided gifts and food to over 70 PAL members,” she said.
During their Christmas party, club members enjoyed fun at various stations.
Those included sugar cookie decorating and a plastic wrap ball game, with prizes rolled into the wrap. They also enjoyed a pizza party.
“We had a family in the community donate a pizza party to us,” she said. “Although, they wished to remain anonymous, they also donated extra food and snacks for kids to take home over the break. PAL matched what was donated and made extra food bags for families who identified through registration to be low-income families.”
To wrap things up, she said they divided into groups to receive their presents.
“Everybody left with something, and that was great,” Ms. Hammock said. “To everyone who donated, whether it was time, money, items, thoughts, we thank you.”
