Audit faults Potsdam Central’s IT plan

POTSDAM — A state comptroller’s audit released Dec. 2 criticizes the Potsdam Central School District for inadequate IT planning that could have compromised personal, private or financial information stored on the district’s servers. In a response letter, District Superintendent Joann M. Chambers outlines the changes they’re making after getting recommendations from the comptroller’s office.

“District officials did not establish adequate controls over network user accounts and did not develop a written IT contingency plan. As a result, the district had additional entry points for attackers to access and view personal, private and sensitive information on the network and did not have sufficient documented guidance or plans to follow to resume essential operations if an unexpected IT incident occurred,” reads the audit, which covered July 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021. “In addition to finding sensitive IT control weaknesses that were confidentially communicated to officials, we found that: Of the District’s 1,909 network user accounts 1,896 network user accounts were granted unneeded administrative permissions. 105 network user accounts were unneeded.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.