CARTHAGE — In an effort to help older adults feel more confident and knowledgeable about using technology, libraries in the North Country Library System, including Carthage Free Library, are offering computer courses through the Senior Planet Series.
This is the second series the Carthage library has offered and will be a free 10-week course on Computer Basics starting July 12.
Topics will include scheduling appointments, filing taxes and forms and shopping.
The first series dealt with staying safe online and protecting personal information along with how to navigate Zoom meetings.
“The strong attendance for the first set of computer courses for seniors led to the expansion of the program into a 10-week series, titled ‘Computer Basics,’ also offered through Senior Planet from AARP,” said Christina Bamberg, interim library director. “With the growth of the program, we are very excited to offer stronger curricular materials, in the form of a complete workbook for senior learners, laptops, and more comprehensive teaching tools for our instructors that will help them to address students coming from all levels of experience.”
The lessons are tailored to be applicable for using a laptop, tablet or mobile device.
“Through a grant, the library is now equipped with laptops so each student will be learning from an identical device,” Ms. Bamberg said. “We anticipate that this equipment and curriculum will help make effective use of class time, resulting in better outcomes.”
Funding was provided by Older Adults Technology Services.
Those who participate in the class will gain access to resources at Senior Planet from AARP, so they will always have tech support to continue their learning at home.
All classes take place in the community room at Carthage Free Library, 412 Budd St.
Classes are held from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting July 12 and ending Sept. 20. It is necessary to attend both classes each week. For more information about the Carthage program, email the interim library director at cbamberg@ncls.org or call the library at 315-493-2620. Register for classes by calling the library or by email at carlib@ncls.org.
The North Country Library System in partnership with the Northern New York Network utilized funding from the American Rescue Plan to bring Senior Planet programming to the north country.
Other libraries providing Senior Planet classes are Bodman Memorial Library, Cape Vincent Community Library, Hepburn Library of Waddington, Massena Public Library, Morristown Public Library, Norwood Public Library, Orleans Public Library, Potsdam Public Library and Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library in Watertown.
For more information about the Senior Planet program at NCLS visit ncls.libguides.com/more/seniorplanet.
