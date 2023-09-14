CANTON — After being placed on top of the structure, the giant concrete slabs that will make up the ceiling of the new pool at Canton Central School had to be removed.
With the 10-foot by 92-foot slabs back in the parking lot, the Canton Golden Bears football game scheduled for Friday had to be moved to Potsdam. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
“The manufacturer discovered an issue with fabrication,” Canton Central Director of Operations Scott Sanderson said.
The issue necessitated the removal of the slabs, he said.
The manufacturer, J.P. Carrara & Sons, Middlebury, Vermont, corrected the problem on-site.
Sanderson said the slabs will be in the parking lot for at least another week.
He said the giant cranes needed to move the 180,000-pound slabs won’t be available until Sept. 23.
Concrete is used for the pool ceiling because of an indoor pool’s moist and corrosive atmosphere. Sanderson said steel would be rusting and rotting before the pool came to the end of its lifetime.
The school’s current pool is about 50 years old and will be converted to instructional and music space as part of the project.
Sanderson said the new pool should last more than 50 years.
Voters originally approved a $27 million plan in May 2021. By the time plans were finalized and ready to bid, inflation and supply-chain issues combined to cause bids to come in significantly over budget.
The Canton Central School Board of Education elected to go back to taxpayers for $10 million in additional funding to complete the project.
The plan focuses on upgrading heating, ventilation and air conditioning across campus, critical work to water and sewer lines, relocation of the pool to the high school athletic complex, auditorium curtain, lighting and dressing room upgrades, and improvements to the kitchens and serving lines in each school building.
Security also factors into the proposal, with the high school office being relocated so the office receptionist can provide building access through a window between two sets of doors in the building’s entryway. Adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic, the elementary office designated an exterior window for reception, and the capital project accounts for a similar, more permanent arrangement.
When school started, the project was about two weeks behind schedule, Sanderson said.
Sanderson said the athletic department has had to juggle its schedules due to the ongoing activity.
Athletic Director William Porter said that other changes have contributed to some uncertainty.
“There has been some confusion with regard to the athletics schedules and rSchoolToday (The app used for schedules) since Section 10 merged with Section 7 late this summer. Please be sure that you are using the new URL, which has a 710 in it and ends with .org.,” Porter said on PlaindealerSports.com.
“Any old bookmarks should be updated and if you have been using the mobile app, please remove it, re-install it and then be sure to select “Canton” under the “Sections 7 and 10” portion of the drop-down menu,” Porter said.
The app has schedules, rosters and other sports-related information.
