WATERTOWN — Confusion and misunderstanding still surrounds a list of more than 100 school districts across the state named by the governor’s office Monday as not having submitted plans for in-person classroom instruction this fall.
School districts that have not submitted these plans must complete submissions to the state by this coming Friday. Districts that fail to meet the Friday deadline will not be allowed to provide in-person learning through the 2020-21 academic year.
As of late Monday afternoon, 107 of New York’s 713 districts had reportedly not submitted a plan for in-person learning. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s press office did not return multiple requests for an updated figure Tuesday.
Districts must submit plans to both the state Education Department and state Department of Health, as well as submit an affirmation to the DOH that each district has completely read and understood state guidance for in-person learning released last month. The 23-page document — interim guidance for in-person instruction — has a link on the very last page stating: “At the link below, affirm that you have read and understand your obligation to operate in accordance with this guidance,” which will take the user to a form to be filled out. The affirmation is the third step to be completed in submitting reopening plans.
More than 600 districts correctly submitted their plans by the original Friday, July 31, deadline.
Some districts have challenged their inclusion on the list, saying they properly uploaded plans to SED and DOH website portals. Several school administrators could not confirm their completion of the affirmation.
The 107 outstanding districts did not submit, or submitted deficient or incomplete reopening plans as of Monday afternoon, said Jason Conwall, deputy communications director with Gov. Cuomo’s office.
“The list was checked multiple times before it was released,” Mr. Conwall said Tuesday, adding he was not aware of state technical difficulties in receiving plans.
Some districts expressed issues with an error message when attaching the school’s plan to the DOH’s submission form. Canton Central School District, in St. Lawrence County, posted a message on its Facebook page late Monday that administrators received an error message stating the file was too large when trying to attach their plan to the DOH’s form.
Gov. Cuomo’s press office did not return multiple requests for comment Tuesday about technical difficulties with the DOH’s submission website or process.
The district linked to its reopening guidelines posted on the school website, but the form, without an attached plan, was considered incomplete under state regulations.
Schools crafted reopening plans over the last several weeks and are required to separately submit their plan to the SED and DOH. The departments do not have different restrictions for classroom instruction through the pandemic, but both entities must approve a district’s plan to have in-person learning.
Each district is required to submit its own plan. Programs that partner with multiple districts, such as BOCES, submitted their own reopening plans to safely accept students this fall.
“The list of districts that didn’t file a plan with the state Department of Health is accurate,” Rich Azzopardi, senior adviser to the governor, said in a statement. “Despite clear guidance provided to these schools, which included a link to the DOH portal, some districts in follow-up calls said they filed with the State Education Department — which is not an executive agency — but didn’t file with DOH. Others filled out an affirmation certifying that they would be abiding by the state’s reopening guidance, but didn’t actually submit their plan, something many of these districts are now rectifying.”
Mr. Conwall confirmed that as of Tuesday morning, many districts submitted their plans, including several having issues with the submission process.
“We have been in contact with each district and expect the remaining plans to be submitted by the middle of this week,” he added.
Schools must hold three to five public meetings by Aug. 21, with parents, who will be allowed to participate remotely, and at least one meeting with teachers to review district reopening guidelines.
The sessions are mandatory, Gov. Cuomo said Sunday.
Ten districts across Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties were among the governor’s list of schools not having submitted their plans yet.
The 10 districts include Carthage and Lyme in Jefferson County; Canton, Hammond, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Massena and Potsdam in St. Lawrence County; and Oswego and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown in Oswego County.
The six districts in St. Lawrence County fall under jurisdiction of the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES. Rebekah G. Mott, manager of communication and print services for BOCES, confirmed Tuesday that all six districts submitted their reopening plans to both the SED portal, as well as the DOH portal by the original July 31 deadline.
The issue, she said, was most likely with the DOH portal as some district superintendents claim upon uploading their plan document, an error message was received.
“That alone is a problem,” Mrs. Mott said of the error message.
The six districts have, as of Monday, resubmitted their reopening plans to the DOH portal after learning they were included on the governor’s list.
It seems another point of contention for school districts is the affirmation document. Mrs. Mott said upon reaching out to all 18 districts under the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES jurisdiction, a few on the governor’s list responded saying they had not heard of the form before and that they did not submit it. She said she also heard from other districts that were not on the governor’s list stating the same thing.
Mrs. Mott said she has advised all the districts in her BOCES’ coverage area to complete the form if they have not already done so.
“The districts, they don’t want to come across as being confrontational with the governor,” Mrs. Mott said. “They just want their communities to know they’re complying,” which districts have been doing from the start, she added.
“They’re trying to do everything they possibly can to make everyone feel safe,” she said.
Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen J. Todd confirmed Tuesday that the two Jefferson County districts named on the list — Carthage and Lyme — resubmitted their plans for in-person instruction Monday, which he and the districts have confirmation of.
“Glitch or no glitch, he said, “we don’t wanna quibble about that.”
He said the districts under the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES jurisdiction are rule followers, and they do the right thing, adding that the goal is for the districts to not be on the governor’s list by the end of the week.
Requests for comment from officials at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi) BOCES in Mexico, Oswego County, were not returned at the time of this report.
