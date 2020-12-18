REDWOOD — The education committee of the Indian River Lakes Conservancy has created a holiday story walk using Eve Bunting’s “Night Tree” children’s book as a theme.
The story walk is open daily at the conservancy’s Redwood Hill Preserve until 8 p.m. through Christmas day.
In “Night Tree,”a young boy and his family, under the moonlight in a quiet forest, decorate their favorite tree with popcorn, apples, tangerines and sunflower-seed balls as a gift for the animals of the woods.
The preserve is located at 44010 Stine Road, Redwood.
The best viewing hours are between 5 and 8 p.m. to enjoy the ambiance of the lights that are part of the story walk. The conservancy says the walk is for all ages and encourages visitors to bring bird-friendly tree decorations to hang on the tree (just like the family did in the “Night Tree” story).
James “Wylie” Huffman III, executive director of the IRLC, said Garlock Lumber and Hardware donated the stakes for the images, Alexandria Central School District 4-H donated the wood, Alexandria Central School middle school students volunteered to stay after school to make the wood panels in their shop classroom and community volunteers attached the storyboards to the stakes and placed solar lights to guide the way.
The trail is ADA-accessible and stroller friendly.
More information for making bird-friendly ornaments can be found on IRLC’s website, indianriverlakes.org.
