CONSTABLEVILLE — Katie S. Carpenter of Constableville has been honored with the Outstanding Alumna Award by SUNY Cobleskill in recognition of her professional achievement and community involvement.
Ms. Carpenter, who graduated from the college in 2009, is the director of the New York Agriculture in the Classroom program — a partnership of Cornell University, the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, Cornell Cooperative Extension and the New York Farm Bureau.
The winter newsletter of Cobleskill’s Office of College Advancement issued earlier this month said that through Mrs. Carpenter’s work, students statewide learn to “be more well-rounded in their knowledge of the food and fiber network” created by agriculture, giving those in urban areas a better understanding of where their food originates and assisting rural districts that would not otherwise have the resources for special programming to offer it in their schools.
At the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference Mrs. Carpenter hosted earlier this year in Schenectady, she was also elected president of the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization, according to the newsletter.
Mrs. Carpenter has been working for Cornell University since 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.