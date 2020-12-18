WEST CARTHAGE — For a number of years, steps have been taken to move the village Police Department from Franklin Street into the West Carthage Municipal Building, 41 High St.
Now, that move is closer to becoming a reality with construction underway at the rear of the village building for a three-stall garage.
The village police, along with a satellite station for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, are housed in a one-story building that formerly also held the village court. According to a Jan, 16, 1990, Watertown Daily Times article, the village court and police department moved from the former village offices on North Jefferson Street just prior to the construction of the municipal building on High Street. The Franklin Street structure, across from the Donald F. Getman Memorial Park, was an old dairy building that has been renovated for use by the village departments.
In 2017, village officials moved ahead with consolidating the village court with the town’s, thus eliminating a portion of the need for the aging building that is in need of repair.
With the consolidation, the village looked into the feasibility of moving the police offices to the municipal building and explored options of what to do with the Franklin Street building.
BCA and Associates of Watertown completed a study of the community room at the village municipal building to consider moving the two police agencies there using about half the public space.
At the time, village Mayor Scott Burto informed the public that the full community room was only used a couple times per year. He estimated the smaller community room would still accommodate 50 to 75 people.
If the police station move was made, Mr. Burto has suggested the Franklin Street structure should be demolished and paved for use by visitors to the Donald F. Getman Memorial Park across the street.
“The building is old,” said Mr. Burto during a public hearing in 2017. “The roof is leaking, the security is outdated, the technology needs upgrading and the heating system is inadequate.”
In past discussions, the mayor has noted the Franklin Street building lacks a fire suppression system and emergency lighting and is costly to heat.
He noted demolishing the building would also eliminate future costs. At this time, the village board has not made a determination on the future of the Franklin Street structure.
“The board has talked at length about how to best utilize the space at the municipal building,” said the mayor Dec. 18 in a phone interview. “We have tried to reduce expenses — the (Franklin Street) building has a number of issues.”
The 61 High St. building also houses the volunteer fire department, village clerk/treasurer’s office, boardroom and a community room with a kitchen. He noted with the move the community room can still be utilized and the design will allow pubic access to the kitchen and restrooms.
At its November meeting, the village board awarded the contract for the Municipal Building additions and renovations to Powis Construction, Copenhagen, for a total of $478,415.
Renovations to accommodate the police agencies at the High Street municipal building would include construction of a three-stall garage. The interior renovations would provide for an evidence room, locker room, reception area, offices for each agency, testing and interview rooms.
“There would be minimal potential for contact with suspects,” said Mr. Burto during the public hearing in 2017. “The is a door between the passageway and community room that can be locked if a prisoner is there.”
Updating the project design, the mayor said the main entrance would be shared with the village offices so if there is no one at the police department, the public could be helped by the staff.
“A more secure window with locks will be installed,” the mayor noted.
Mr. Burto said it is hoped that the project will be completed by spring.
“Cost-wise the money saved by not having the extra building will outweigh the construction costs,” he said.
