MASSENA — What qualities does the Massena Central School District Board of Education want to see in a new superintendent?
That was the question posed to board members when they met with the consultant who’s assisting them in their search for a new superintendent.
That person will replace Patrick H. Brady, who announced his intention to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year. His contract with the district expires on June 30. Mr. Brady will have finished his 35th year in education and administration at the end of the school year, including 18 years as superintendent of schools in Potsdam and Massena.
The district’s board of education has retained Alan D. Pole, educational consultant from Castallo & Silky, Manlius, for the superintendent search. Mr. Pole worked with the school board to bring Mr. Brady to the district in 2015 and also oversaw a “Facility and Grade Organization” study conducted by the district in 2017.
Mr. Pole had asked board members to complete a questionnaire that defined what qualities they would like to see in their new superintendent.
“What I’ve done is compiled the results of the questionnaires and put them together in this composite. What I’d like to do is spend a couple of minutes just going through this. This is kind of the first opening conversation, if you will, about some things that the board is thinking about would be important characteristics for the new superintendent — maybe what is important, what isn’t important,” Mr. Pole said.
He said it would be the first of several conversations they would have about the board’s preferences.
“At least it gets us started down that path,” he said.
Among the questions was the board’s preference when asked what was more important, the applicant’s education or experience.
“You can see the board pretty well split equally,” Mr. Pole said.
Asked whether a doctoral degree was important, eight of nine board members said it was not important.
“That’s pretty standard. The reality of it is it’s just not that important,” he said.
Another question dealt with the applicant’s teaching experience.
“Certainly, a chunk of teaching experience, five or six years is what appears to be important. What level, elementary or secondary, seven out of nine people had no preference,” Mr. Pole said.
Eight of nine board members said yes or probably when asked if the applicant should have experience as a principal.
“That’s a pretty traditional career path for someone in public education in New York state, so pretty right down the line,” he said.
However, board members were split on whether the applicant should have experience as an assistant superintendent or other central office position.
“Probably not a big deal. In this part of the state it might be difficult to find those people. People at school districts that have assistant superintendents by and large are larger school districts, and you simply don’t have large enough school districts in this region for many districts to have that kind of position,” Mr. Pole said.
Two-thirds of the board thought previous experience as a superintendent was important, particularly since Massena was one of the larger school districts in the north country.
“This is a complex district. There are more kids, there are more buildings, there are more programs. There are probably a variety of different kinds of issues that show up just because it’s a big district,” he said.
Seven out of nine board members preferred a candidate with experience in New York state, and five board members said they had no preference if the person’s background was rural or suburban.
Board members were also asked, if forced to pick someone with a strong background and experience in instructional programs or in the financial affairs of the district, which would they pick. Three board members had no preference, four favored a curriculum background, and two were in favor of a business background.
Asked how long they wanted the new superintendent to be in Massena, responses ranged from four to 10 years.
Board members will interview the first round of candidates on Jan. 3 and Feb. 1 and 2. The finalist interviews will be held Feb. 7, 8 and 9. Plans call for the position to be offered to the successful candidate by March 3, and the candidate would be appointed by April 14.
