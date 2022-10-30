MASSENA — The president of the Massena Central School Board of Education says the board hopes to settle a contract with the Massena Federation of Teachers that will be fair for everyone.
Paul A. Haggett responded on behalf of the board after hearing from two members of the Massena Federation of Teachers — Randal L. Freiman and Beth A. Reyes — during Monday night’s board of education meeting.
“We unequivocally appreciate and admire the work of our teaching staff. You have done and you continue to do marvelous work. Our administrators do as well. Our support staff does as well,” Mr. Haggett said. “We ask the MFT to join the district at the table soon so we can craft a settlement that is fair for everyone — you, the teaching assistants, the students and the taxpayers. We are eager to see your next counterproposal.”
The Massena Federation of Teachers had reached an agreement in June 2021 on a contract that covered the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. It ran from July 1, 2020, to June 30 this year.
Ms. Reyes, a special education teacher and department chair at J.W. Leary Junior High School, said she’s happy to be with her students and colleagues, and teachers “continue to put our students first each and every day” despite not having a contract in place.
“We hold ourselves to a higher standard and encourage our students to do the same. We are fortunate to have each other to lean on and to give the support we need to get through the challenges we face doing the job we love,” she said.
Ms. Reyes said teachers had to reinvent their teaching practices during COVID.
“We risked our own health when we returned to school and continue to reinvent our practices from behind masks, six feet from our students, all the while fearing we’d get sick from being on the front lines or worse, bring COVID into our homes. You were very thankful for us as devoted teachers committed to doing whatever it took to keep Massena Central students our main objective,” she said. “Where is that thanks now? We read about it in newspaper articles, but we figure it must be for show because we have the most funding we’ve ever had, and yet there’s still no contract.”
Ms. Reyes said teachers were “under intense scrutiny” from the state over test scores and the special education state review process, and were turning to the school board for help.
“Board members are elected by us to provide the resources needed to ensure that the students at Massena Central get the best possible education. How can we be expected to put forth our best knowing it’s not valued by the very people who we elected to support us? Without teachers, Massena Central School District would cease to function,” she said.
“When school districts have the available resources to provide a decent contract and continue to not do so, you have to ask yourself what message are you sending to our most valuable assets to our community, to our students? What are other districts thinking as you refuse to settle and acknowledge your teachers?” she asked.
