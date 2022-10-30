Beth A. Reyes speaks to the Massena Central School Board of Education during Monday night’s board meeting. She shared her concerns about a lack of contract between the district and the Massena Federation of Teachers. Screen shot

MASSENA — The president of the Massena Central School Board of Education says the board hopes to settle a contract with the Massena Federation of Teachers that will be fair for everyone.

Paul A. Haggett responded on behalf of the board after hearing from two members of the Massena Federation of Teachers — Randal L. Freiman and Beth A. Reyes — during Monday night’s board of education meeting.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.