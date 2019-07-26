Cookie Monster joins Literacy Coalition to Keep Kids Reading at Oswego County Fair

OSWEGO – Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster is joining The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County (LCOC), at their “Keep Kids Reading” event at the Oswego County Fair, Aug. 6, Sandy Creek, it was announced by Carri Waloven, event chairperson.
“The event will be held from 3–4 p.m. in the Youth Building at the fair, with a backpack and school supplies giveaway at 4 p.m.,” Waloven said. “Families can enjoy Story Time with Cookie Monster sessions from 3-3:20 p.m. and from 3:40-4 p.m. The first 25 families will receive a PBS Kids goodie bag and free children’s book.
“In addition, there will be a Sesame Street themed photo booth opportunity with Cookie from 3:20-3:40 p.m.”
Keep Kids Reading is meant to encourage reading throughout the Oswego County community. “Reading is an important fundamental skill in life; encouraging children to read during the summer months to prevent the summer slide of reading skills,” Waloven said. For information, contact Waloven at cwaloven@gmail.com or 315-963-4496.
The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is a growing coalition of more than 36 local organizations dedicated to improving literacy in the county. The LCOC works to address the literacy needs of people of all ages, the areas they cover include basic literacy, workforce literacy, computer literacy, health literacy, and financial literacy. “The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is dedicated to supporting and expanding literacy services so that people can work, our economy can grow, families can thrive, and our community can prosper” said Mike Egan, coalition chairperson.
An estimated 40 to 44 million adults in the United States demonstrate skills in the lowest level of prose, document, and quantitative proficiencies.
Many are unable to total an entry on a deposit slip, locate the time and place on a meeting form, or identify a piece of specific information in a brief news article (ProLiteracy Worldwide).
In Oswego County, close to 17,000 adults cannot read above a fifth-grade reading level. With the help of volunteers, donors and advocates, the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County helps adults develop their basic literacy skills. More information on LCOC is at http://www.oswegocounty.com/literacyco/, or find them on Facebook under Literacy Coalition of Oswego County.
Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster is joining The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County (LCOC), at their “Keep Kids Reading” event at the Oswego County Fair, Aug. 6, Sandy Creek, it was announced by Carri Waloven, event chairperson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.