WATERTOWN — Cornell Cooperative Extension and Watertown City School District say they are standing by their food that is being served as safe and nutritious after an investigation into a claim made by a staff member at a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.
The staff member, who said her name was Lily at the meeting Tuesday, said there were reports of moldy food and curdled milk.
CCE states that the statement was not made on behalf of CCE and 4-H.
An investigation was immediately started, CCE said, in order to determine the validity of the statement.
“We can confirm that the statement made to the Board of Education on February 28th was unfounded and a mischaracterization of the food served,” CCE said in a news release.
CCE says it took statements from six CCE staff that have direct knowledge of the meals served in 4-H afterschool at H.T Wiley Intermediate.
They do, however, confirm one incident where provided sandwiches had mold growth on Monday. They say the issue was reported to the Watertown City School District Food Service Department immediately, with the cause being identified as built up moisture in the packaging. CCE also states that the issue was resolved by the Food Service Department with a change in their procedures.
“Prior to February 27th, there have been rare occurrences of single items being damaged/spoiled,” CCE said in the news release. “These items have always been within the expiration date stamped on the item and, once discovered, discarded immediately.”
They also say the prepared food does meet proportion and component guidelines that are set by the Child and Adult Care Food Program.
