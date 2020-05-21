Copenhagen Central School class leaders
COPENHAGEN — The 2020 class leaders of Copenhagen Central School are Keyan L. Deom, valedictorian; Riley A. Dalrymple, salutatorian; and Morgan T. Smith, vocational leader.
Keyan L. Deom, son of Randy and Sandy Deom, has an academic average of 98%. He was inducted into the George S. O’Brien National Honor Society in his junior year and serves as its treasurer. Keyan was the sophomore class vice president and class treasurer freshman, junior and senior years. He is a four-year member of Whiz Quiz team and was named as the Channel 7 News Academic All-Star. He also was a member of Spanish Club during freshman and sophomore years and the Yearbook Committee his junior and senior years.
Keyan was a member of the junior varsity basketball team his freshman year. He was a member of Student Council as secretary this year, He also served as the Youth Advisory Council treasurer in his junior and senior years. He was a founding member of the Maker Club junior and senior years and a member of the Bowling Club in his junior and senior years.
In addition to school athletics and clubs, Keyan helped with the Youth Advisory Council carnival junior year, He also volunteered during Sunday School Campout the summer of his junior yearand with the Pitcairn Church construction in the summers of his sophomore and junior years.
Keyan has attained High Honor Roll status throughout all four years of high school. He received the Clarkson Achievement Award ($48,000 over four years), the President’s Volunteer Service Award, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medal Award ($25,000 annually), Rochester of Institute of Technology Computing Medal Award ($32,000 over four years) and the University of Rochester Bausch & Lomb Science Award.
In the fall, Keyan will be continuing his education at SUNY Canton, majoring in the automotive technology program.
Riley A. Dalrymple, daughter of Scott and Jennifer Dalrymple, has an academic average of 94.48%. She was inducted into the George S. O’Brien National Honor Society in her junior and senior years.
Riley is a four-year member of the varsity soccer teamand is a five-year member of the varsity wrestling team. She is also a four-year member of the varsity softball team. Riley also was a member of Anisim’s Wrestling Travel Club for five years and is part of Storm FFC Travel Summer Soccer.She als participates in Knights summer softball.
In addition to school clubs and athletics, Riley volunteers her time to tutor students in mathematics. She also volunteered at the Jefferson County SPCA in her junior and senior years.
Riley also volunteered at the Pee Wee Wrestling Club spaghetti dinner in her freshman, sophomore, junior and senior years.
She received the Rochester Institute of Technology Innovation and Creativity Award, St. Lawrence Augsbury/North Country Award and Citizenship Award. Riley also received an athletic scholarship to Life University and North Central Honor Scholarship, McKendree Presidential Scholarship, IAMA local lodges scholarship, Trustee Scholarship and an Athletic Scholarship at Tiffin University.
Riley plans to attend Life University, Marietta, Ga., majoring in exercise science.
Morgan T. Smith, daughter of David and Christina Smith, has an academic average of 93%. Morgan is attending the cosmetology program at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center, Glenfield.
Morgan is a four-year member of the varsity soccer team and the varsity basketball team. She is also on the Youth Advisory Council.
Morgan is a member of the National Honor Society and the Yearbook Committee. She has also been either on the high honor roll or honor roll throughout high school.
Morgan was offered the Le Moyne College Heights Award ($12,500) annual scholarship.
In the fall, Morgan will continue her education at North Country Community College, Saranac Lake, in the radiologic technology program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.