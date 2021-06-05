Copenhagen Central School class leaders
COPENHAGEN — The 2021 class leaders at Copenhagen Central School are Peyton Nicole Walker, valedictorian; Ariana Nicole Rivera-Corona, salutatorian; and Anna Raelyn Spaulding, vocational leader.
Miss Walker, daughter of Michele Macaluso and Lyle Walker, has an academic average of 96.5. She is a member of the George S. O’Brien National Honor Society; has served as class president, class treasurer and as a representative for Lewis County Youth Bureau. She is a member of Students Against Destructive Decisions; a peer leader for Sources of Strength Club; and was a member of prom committee and Common Grounds Volunteer Club. Miss Walker was a member of the varsity tennis team; participated in school musicals; is a member of the school drill team; and performed in a New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) solo.
In addition, she participated in the Zombie Run, Awareness for Opioid Abuse and Lewis County Night Out; volunteered at Zoo New York, Watertown, over the summer; assisted with the elementary school play; volunteered for Meals on Wheels at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown; and cleaned apartments for homeless people. Miss Walker has volunteered for Jefferson County SPCA, Watertown, and at the stone soup dinners for Grace Episcopal Church, Copenhagen.
She received the Elmira College Key Award, Le Moyne College Heights Award, Keuka College Ball Community Achievement Award and Positive Attitude Award.
Miss Walker plans to attend Utica College to major in animal behavior.
Miss Rivera-Corona, daughter of Shayra Corona Nieves, has an academic average of 95.9. She is a member of the George S. O’Brien National Honor Society and varsity cheerleading team, serving as captain, named Section III Class D Champions (ninth and 11th grades), Frontier League Class D Varsity Cheer Champions (10th and 11th grades) and Section III co-ed Champions (10th grade); she was named a Frontier League Division D All-Star (10th and 11th grades) and Section II All-Star (10th and 11th grades).
Miss Rivera-Corona is a member of the varsity tennis and soccer teams and modified softball team. She served as class vice-president, treasurer and secretary; is a member of the Youth Advisory Council, serving as president; Students Against Destructive Decisions, having served as treasurer; and Spanish Club. She has been a peer leader for Sources of Strength, serving as co-president.
In addition, she volunteers to tutor students in Spanish and math; volunteered as a 4-H Afterschool Program Teacher Aid; was a photographer for “Night with Santa”; volunteered in the Pajama Program;’ was a photographer for Petco Fundraiser for the Jefferson County SPCA; and volunteered with a Zoo Teens Internship Program over the summer.
Among awards received are the Student Sage Award Scholarship, Summer Exchange Program International Student Scholarship; St. Lawrence Augsbury North Country Scholarship, Silver Key Scholastic Award and President’s Education Award.
Miss Rivera-Corona plans to attend Cornell University, Ithaca, to major in animal science.
Miss Spaulding, daughter of Mark and Jennifer Spaulding, has an academic average of 95.6. She is a student in the cosmetology program at Howard G. Sackett Technical Center, Glenfield. She is a member of the varsity cheerleading team, serving as co-captain; is a New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Scholar-Athlete in both varsity cheerleading and tennis. She is a member of the Youth Advisory Council, serving as vice-president; was a New York State Governor’s Youth Council Representative; serves as class president; is president of Students Against Destructive Decisions; is a member of National Honor Society and yearbook committee; and is a Save Schools Endeavor Representative.
Miss Spaulding participates the Pajama Program and has completed more than 4,500 hours of community service.
Among awards received are the New York State Senate Youth Leadership Award, St. Lawrence Augsbury North Country Scholarship, Elmira Key College Award, Rensselaer Medal Program Award, Good Citizen Award, Miss Pride of New York’s Outstanding Teen Scholastic Winner, Prudential Spirit of Community Award; Miss Pride of New York’s Outstanding Teen, President’s Volunteer Service Award Gold Level and the University of Rochester Young Leaders Award.
Miss Spaulding plans to attend the University of Toledo (Ohio) to major in pre-professional division college of pharmacy and pharmaceutical science, concentration in cosmetic formulation and design.
