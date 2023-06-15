Copenhagen Central School class leaders
COPENHAGEN — The 2023 class leaders of Copenhagen Central School are Alyssa Jo Fitzpatrick, valedictorian; Aubree Barbara Smykla, salutatorian; and Kaitlyn Rae Goutermout, vocational leader.
Alyssa Jo Fitzpatrick
Miss Fitzpatrick, daughter of Joseph and Laura Fitzpatrick, has a grade point average of 96.75 and will graduate with a Regents diploma with mastery in science, concentrations in art, math, Spanish, science and humanities and seal of bi- literacy in Spanish and English.
She serves as class president; is a member of the George S. O’Brien National Honor Society and was named a Channel 7 News Academic All-Star. She has been a member of Spanish club, yearbook club, prom committee and Whiz Quiz.
Miss Fitzpatrick participated in varsity soccer, basketball and softball. She was a “D” Division All Star Basketball Team, honorable mention sophomore year; Frontier League Basketball All-Star and an honorable mention on Watertown Daily Times All-North Basketball Team junior year; and she received the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Sportsmanship Award for basketball junior year; honorable mention for softball junior year; and Frontier League All-Star senior year. She was a Frontier League All-Star for soccer junior and senior years and was an exceptional senior for soccer, basketball and softball.
In addition, she has volunteered to collect team cans, with youth sports programs, a student aid for elementary students, activity nights, Salvation Army, the alumni banquet and Encompass Recreation. She works as a babysitter, cleans houses and works for Dean’s Concessions Food Service.
Among honors received are the Presidential Gold Seal Award, highest averages in several subjects, Champion of Generosity Award, Positive Attitude Award, Good Citizen Award and Knight in Shining Armor Award. She completed several courses through Jefferson Community College, Watertown. She earned the Good Citizen Award, Academic Excellence Award, Positive Attitude Award, Richard Gilder History Prize, Cazenovia College Beacon Award, scholarship to St. Lawrence University, Elmira College Key Award, University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award, Augsbury/North Country Scholarship, Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award, and Elmira College Presidential Scholarship.
Miss Fitzpatrick plans to attend Mohawk Valley Community College, Utica, to major in photography.
Aubree Barbara Smykla
Miss Smykla, daughter of Brock and Charity Smykla, has a grade point average of 93.64 and will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation, Concentrations in math, science, Spanish and vocational concentration in new vision health.
She served as class president and was inducted into the George S. O’Brien National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society in
She participated in varsity soccer and basketball; serving as captain of soccer for three years and basketball for two. Miss Smykla was named Frontier League All-Star Soccer, Section 3 All-Star Soccer Team, Section 3 All Star Basketball Team, All State Soccer, All-CNY Soccer Team and Basketball Team, and All-State Soccer and Basketball. She was named New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Section III Senior Scholar Athlete and 7 News All-Star for Basketball.
She has completed several courses through Jefferson Community College, Watertown, and EDGE College classes; volunteered with coaching youth basketball, working the alumni banquet, Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell Ringing and concession stands; and has worked as a babysitter, cleaning houses and in retail.
Among award received are the University of Rochester Frederick Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award, Rensselaer Medal Award, Advanced Studio Art Highest Average Award, English Highest Average Awards, Positive Attitude Award, Elmira College Key Award, Keuka College-George H. Ball Community Achievement Award, SUNY Polytechnic Institute Nursing Dean Scholarship, University of Saint Joseph Honors Scholarship, St. John Fisher University Presidential Scholarship, and Utica University Presidential Scholarship.
Miss Smykla plans to attend SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Utica, to major in nursing and play soccer.
Kaitlyn Rae Goutermout
Miss Goutermout, daughter of Kayla Shulz and Jevon Goutermout, has a grade point average of 92.45 and will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Mastery in science. She is a student in the engineering and design program at Howard G. Sackett Technical Center, Glenfield, where she was named a Student of the Quarter.
She was inducted into the National Technical Honor Society and George S. O’Brien National Honor Society.
She has participated in school musicals, was a New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Scholar Athlete, participate din New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) Solo Band, marching band, prom committee, game club and art club. Miss Goutermout participated in soccer and basketball and has volunteered with the wrestling team’s annual spaghetti dinner, Healthy Kids Running Series, CCS Booster Club, as a student aide and the alumni banquet.
Among academic award received is the Academic Excellence Award, Star Student Award was the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership (HOBY) representative her sophomore year. She received the Alfred University “Outside of Ordinary” Scholar Award, Clarkson Leadership Award, and Achievement Awards.
Miss Goutermout plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in aerospace engineering.
