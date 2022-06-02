Copenhagen Central School class leaders
COPENHAGEN — The 2022 class leaders at Copenhagen Central School are Chase Ashton Aubin, valedictorian; McKenzie Lynn McLane, salutatorian; and Tayte R. Deom, vocational leader.
Chase Ashton Aubin
Mr. Aubin, son of Troy and Nickey Aubin, has a grade point average of 95.5.
He is a member of the George S. O’Brien National Honor Society, varsity soccer, serving as co-captain, marching band, instrumental band and jazz band. In addition, he works at his family business, Busted Grapes Winery, Black River.
Among honors received are high honor roll, the University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leader Scholarship Award, Rensselaer Medal Award, St. Lawrence Augsbury-North Country Scholar Award, St. Lawrence University Academic Excellence Award, Clarkson Achievement Scholarship and Clarkson Solinsky Scholarship; and has been waitlisted to attend Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass.
Mr. Aubin will major in chemical engineering at St. Lawrence University, Canton.
McKenzie Lynn McLane
Miss McLane, daughter of James and Anita McLane, has a grade point average of 95.2.
She is a member of the George S. O’Brien National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society at Howard G. Sackett Technical Center, Glenfield, bowling club, Spanish club, art club and marching band. In addition to academics and clubs, she volunteers as a firefighter for Beaver Falls Fire Department, at Dionne-Rumble Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227, Carthage, and Lewis County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912; and works doing lawn care.
Among honors received are high honor roll, highest average award in living environment, the University of Rochester Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award, Elmira College Key Award, Cazenovia College Beacon Award, Outstanding Performance in Medical Careers at Howard G. Sackett Technical Center, perfect attendance and presidential award at Copenhagen Central School.
Miss McLane will major in nursing at SUNY Canton.
Tayte R. Deom
Mr. Deom, son of Randolph Deon and Sandra Deom, has a grade point average of 92.6.
He is a member of the varsity basketball team, bowling club and Spanish club. In addition, he works part-time at Burville Cider Mill and Cowlick.
Among honors received are Student of the 3rd Quarter and merit roll in automotive technology at Howard G. Sackett Technical Center, Glenfield, honor roll and high honor roll.
Mr. Deom will enter the workforce in automotive mechanics.
