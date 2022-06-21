COPENHAGEN — School lunches need not be boring, and one local food service director is making changes to better serve customers.
Due to her innovative practices, the Copenhagen Central School food service director is featured in Fresh Bites Summer 2022 magazine, a New York School Nutrition Association publication.
In the article, Nicole Grandjean, who has worked for the school for nine years, writes about rebranding the food service department which is now known as the Knights Cafe. She has also incorporated nutritional education in the students’ meal choices.
Through the weekly Taste Test Tuesday, students have the opportunity to try a different item each week. Items include fruits, vegetables, locally sourced items and possible new menu items. With each item is a nutritional fact sheet with fun facts, history or nutrition information.
“The feedback from students has been wonderful,” Mrs. Grandjean said in the article. “Most students are willing to try items that they may not be familiar with. When they see their peers trying something then they are more willing to try it as well. Most elementary teachers ask their students to try a ‘no thank you bite.’ They can lick, bite or eat the item and if they don’t like it they just say no thank you.”
To gauge the students’ reactions to the food samples, there are two trash bins positioned at the entrance of the serving line. The bin labeled “thumbs up” is for the food the student liked and a “thumbs down” bin is for those they did not like.
Taste test items have included roasted asparagus, buffalo hummus, chili, cucumber salad, roasted Brussels sprouts, kiwi and maple french toast bake.
The food service director said some of items that were a hit will be incorporated into the school lunch menu, including maple french toast bake — made with local maple syrup — kiwi, homemade chili, grapefruit and buffalo hummus with celery sticks.
In order to live up to the rebranded name, the Knights Cafe also has a “made-to-order deli bar” and a “grab-and-go station” with fresh parfaits, salads, Knights boxes — similar to Lunchables.
“On the grab-and-go station there is a weekly specialty salad,” Mrs. Grandjean said. “Since starting this initiative the Knights Cafe has started making more from ‘scratch’ items versus the pre-packaged items we have used in the past.”
The rebranding and menu changes are all an effort to attract more customers and provide more nutritious meals.
“We plan to continue to improve our program in hopes that students will continue to eat school meals,” the food service director said. “Since school meals will not be free to all students next year, we really need to focus on making meals enticing to the students in hopes that they will continue to support our programs.”
Over the summer break, Mrs. Grandjean plans to seek out new recipes that will fit into the nutritional guidelines set by the federal government.
