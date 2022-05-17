COPENHAGEN — With prom and graduation season here, the Copenhagen Central School Students Against Destructive Decisions group hosted a demonstration by the International Save A Life Tour.
The program utilizes driving simulators that mimic the effects of driving under the influence and texting while driving.
Courtney J. Johnston, the president of the Copenhagen SADD chapter, said this was the first time the school has hosted the program.
“We all have been told not to drink and drive or text and drive, but don’t always think it’s a danger,” Johnston said. “For a small town, we have had tragedies, my cousin died in a drunk driving accident. Kids hear about things then go right back to their old habits.”
The senior said that prior to the demonstration, many students told her they would “pass the simulation” but learned that it was harder than expected.
After getting out of the driving simulator, Adrian J. Stokely, 17, a Copenhagen junior, described his experience as “terrible.”
“I got dizzy,” the licensed driver said. “It was scary.”
Stokely said it would make him think about driving under the influence.
History teacher John A. Cain also took a turn in the driver’s seat of the DWI simulator.
“It was hard,” he said, noting that his response time was slow.
“I found myself short stopping,” he said. “I was concentrating more but my students told me I ran a red light that I didn’t even see and I crossed the yellow line.”
Cain said this was a good demonstration for the students, especially at this time of the school year.
“We want to make sure they make safe decisions to get through this great time of year in one piece,” he said.
SADD adviser Rebecca J. Scholler added that the demonstration gives students “the knowledge of what could happen.”
Representatives from Stop-DWI and Pivot Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services were also on hand.
Jason L. Widrick, Jefferson County senior probation officer and Stop-DWI coordinator, spoke to students about the consequences of driving while intoxicated — fines, loss of driving privileges and worse if harm is done to someone else. He said on average, a DWI offense costs $10,000.
“Our goal is to raise awareness of the consequences of impaired and distracted driving,” he said.
The officer said there is a statewide initiative to make youth aware of the consequences of their actions by having similar demonstrations in all schools.
“If we save one kid, we’ve done our job,” Widrick said. “We tell them to reach out to a parent or a friend if they are in trouble rather than take another’s choices away from them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.