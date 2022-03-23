COPENHAGEN — The induction ceremony for the George S. O’Brien Chapter of the National Honor Society of Copenhagen Central School was held March 8. Six juniors were sworn in at the ceremony with another will be sworn in at a later date as they were unable to attend.
Speeches were given by Principal Nadine O’Shaughnessy and Superintendent Scott Connell. NHS Advisor Zachary Makuch was the guest speaker chosen for the night.
The Copenhagen NHS chapter participates in Thanksgiving Baskets for families in school’s Backpack Program in which families get everything they would need for a Thanksgiving dinner. In the past, NHS members have collected toy donations, food donations and have donated clothes to the Backpack Program as well according to the advisor.
