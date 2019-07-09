The curriculum, Finding a Balance, is designed for parents with pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes or their children who may be at risk of those diseases. It illustrates meal planning specifically for the diabetic diet, based off of the Health Diabetes Plate.
The free program will offer affordable recipes, ideas for accessible physical activities, time to practice real-world skills and communication techniques that can help with developing a strong support system.
To set up a group or for additional information, contact Joe Brennan at 315-788-8459, ext. 248 or at jdb293@cornell.edu
