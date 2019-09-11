WATERTOWN — The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County will be holding a free “Ticked Off” workshop beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The educational program will share information on how Jefferson County residents can protect themselves and their pets from ticks.
Though fall is quickly approaching, ticks will continue to be prevalent in the outdoors for some time.
The event’s featured speakers will include Lisa Lagos, public health educator with Jefferson County Public Health and Deanna Fuller of the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Attendees will receive a free tick removal kit.
To register go to https://reg.cce.edu/TickedOff_222 or call (315) 788-8450.
