WATERTOWN — Likening it to knowing CPR or another lifesaving measure, or carrying EpiPens and insulin, City Council member Patrick J. Hickey says he believes more people should be trained in Narcan administration to be prepared in case of emergency.
During Monday night’s City Council meeting, Mr. Hickey spoke to his fellow council members along with the general public about attending last Thursday’s addiction impact panel at Jefferson Community College, which was open to the public. He noted that attendance was, unfortunately, limited, and that the families on the impact panel wanted to know why the city didn’t bother to attend. He then questioned those in attendance at Monday’s council meeting, as well as the audience viewing the livestream, on whether they had been trained in Narcan administration.
Mr. Hickey noted that if anyone would like to be trained, they can contact him and he would be more than happy to make sure they’re set up with a training.
“People all over the city carry epipens for bee stings for anaphylaxis, some people carry insulin for diabetic reactions — back in the ‘70s and ‘80s I taught hundreds of the public how to do CPR so they would be prepared in an emergency whether it was for their own household or whether they found someone in distress in the streets,” Mr. Hickey said. “It’s time for the public to learn how to administer Narcan.”
Mr. Hickey said that he carries a recovery kit and was going to leave it at his spot in the City Council chambers because the meetings are open to the general public and anyone could come up and have a problem and he thinks everyone should be prepared just in case. Along with stressing the importance of Narcan training and use, he also spoke of recent area statistics regarding overdoses.
Mr. Hickey said he reached out and got the latest report from the medical examiner concerning recent overdoses. So far this year, there have been 11 fatalities, with six that are still pending. Eight out of the 11 deaths occurred in the city of Watertown. Mr. Hickey noted that in 2000, there were just three total overdoses, and in 2010 it jumped to eight. In 2020, the total number of overdose deaths skyrocketed to 34 and the total only fell to 32 in 2021.
“We need to do something, we’re losing a whole generation — multiple generations of individuals dying on the city streets of Watertown,” Mr. Hickey said. “It’s a huge undertaking that we have to stop; it can’t be done just by law enforcement. It used to be heroin and cocaine were the drugs of choices in the early ‘80s, but now with fentanyl added to them, it has become a deadly epidemic.”
Going back the past week, Mr. Hickey told those in attendance Monday evening that he had done an analysis of fire department calls and took a moment to read some off, including calls for a driver passed out in their vehicle at a stoplight, calls for respiratory distress, individuals in and out of consciousness or completely unconscious, convulsions and seizures, and more. There were also seven different calls specifically for overdoses in just under a week from various locations within the city.
“The fact that people are under the illusion that since they don’t use the substances or maybe their family doesn’t use the substances that they don’t need to learn how to protect themselves and the community, that’s nonsense,” Mr. Hickey said.
He noted that people go to the movies, grocery shopping, just driving down city streets and see many people each day, any of whom could need assistance at any time. He also spoke of an unfortunate possible reality of children somehow coming in contact with skin absorbed chemicals and their guardians not being prepared to be able to help, which could mean the difference between life and death.
“A whole generation is dying in front of us; it’s time to act,” Mr. Hickey said. “Daily calls for overdoses are becoming as natural an occurrence as a dispatch call, I hear that every day. I’ve been saying for months Watertown is in crisis. We have a homeless, a mental health and a drug and crime problem — it takes a community to help together to make a difference.”
