WATERTOWN — Likening it to knowing CPR or another lifesaving measure, or carrying EpiPens and insulin, City Council member Patrick J. Hickey says he believes more people should be trained in Narcan administration to be prepared in case of emergency.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, Mr. Hickey spoke to his fellow council members along with the general public about attending last Thursday’s addiction impact panel at Jefferson Community College, which was open to the public. He noted that attendance was, unfortunately, limited, and that the families on the impact panel wanted to know why the city didn’t bother to attend. He then questioned those in attendance at Monday’s council meeting, as well as the audience viewing the livestream, on whether they had been trained in Narcan administration.

