WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County New York Genealogical Society will host an event for genealogy enthusiasts at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
The church, at 20020 Ives St. Road, is nearly opposite Immaculate Heart Central High School. The event is free and open to the public.
The lecturer will be Jean Wilcox Hibben, a family historian, national speaker, folklorist and troubadour. She obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in speech communication and was a professor in the field for 13 years before leaving academia to pursue her true passions, folklore and family history. She received a doctorate in folklore in 2008.
Ms. Hibben has been involved in family research for over 40 years and has traced her origins to Germany, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Holland, England and France. She served on the board of directors of the Association of Professional Genealogists for four years and also as the president of its Southern California chapter.
She’s a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Aurantia Chapter in Riverside County, California; to the National Genealogical Society; and to the Jefferson County NY Genealogical Society, where she maintains the quarterly column, “Ask Aunty Jeff” in the society’s newsletter, The Informer. She is president of the Corona Genealogical Society and the webmaster for the organization.
At the May 2 program, Ms. Hibben will present “Means, Motive and Opportunity: The Sad Saga of George Richards.”
“This case study of a man whose choices served to confuse his descendants is reconstructed in this lecture,” Ms. Hibben said in a news release. “He was there, then gone, then back — see how a variety of records unlocked his real story. From England to the US, George’s life was filled with conundrums and poor choices. See how to locate original records (not all online), separate fact from fiction, and assess evidence for accuracy.”
