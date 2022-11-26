MASSENA — Students may have returned to school full-time, but the impact of the COVID pandemic is still being felt.
In a presentation to the Massena Central School Board of Education, high school Principal Alan C. Oliver said they’re still dealing with chronic absenteeism, particularly at the high school.
Nicole Charleson, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said enrollment for the 2022-23 school year was 2,430 students, down 231 students from 2016 when enrollment was 2,661.
“But, as of last year, we’re only down 55. But, you can see a slow and steady trend downward,” she said.
Of those, students who miss 10% or more days of school are considered chronic absentees, Mr. Oliver said.
In grades one through eight, Mr. Oliver said 27% of the students were considered chronic absentees in June 2022. That’s up from 23% in June 2021, 12% in June 2019 and 10% in June 2018. Chronic absenteeism was not reported in June 2020 because of the pandemic.
Broken down by school from Sept. 6 to Nov. 10, three out of 329 students, or 0.9%, had missed more than four out of the 46 days of school at Jefferson Elementary School. Those numbers at other schools were 1 out of 341, or 0.3% at Madison Elementary School; 15 out of 321, or 5%, at Nightengale Elementary School; and 51 out of 368, or 14% at J.W. Leary Junior High School.
“You can see the marked jump in grades one through eight. The point here that we want to be abundantly clear about is that now in this school year, the 2022-23 school year, it very much looks like our chronic absenteeism rates based on this point in time in the year have returned to the baseline of where they were pre-COVID. Things seem to be coming back down to normal,” Mr. Oliver said.
It was a different story at Massena Central High School, where June 2022 chronic absenteeism was 47%, up from 27% in June 2021, 30% in June 2019, and 22% in June 2018. From Sept. 6 to Nov. 10, the school reported a chronic absenteeism rate of 23%, or 185 out of 819 students who had missed more than four days out of the 46 days of school.
“The high school has struggled with chronic absenteeism for many years pre-COVID. It was an issue that the high school was working on and, during COVID, went from sort of a tough situation to a flat-out dire situation. Last year’s chronic absenteeism rate was pushing almost 50%, which meant half the kids were missing 10% or more of the school days,” Mr. Oliver said.
He said all of the schools were working to address the absenteeism issue. Among the initiatives in the elementary schools is a revised tiered attendance plan to re-engage students. The plan monitors student attendance and applies interventions to increase attendance rates across the district.
They’ve also established “Falling For School Attendance” Spirit Week; established attendance-themed class names; offered attendance challenges on high-absence days; established an “Attendance Hero” bulletin board where classes compete to spell “Perfect Attendance”; and established quarterly perfect attendance challenges, where the class with the most perfect attendance cards at the end of the marking period wins a celebration.
At the junior high, staff meet weekly as a Student Support Team to track students and attendance reasons. They also have home visits, as well as parent/student meetings with counselors and teachers to address the root causes of absences. In addition, they provide resources to support students and families, and they will be incorporating attendance into monthly homeroom challenges for prizes beginning in December.
The high school has established a Multi-Tiered Support System team to augment existing academic intervention services-tiered interventions and address social emotional learning concerns. They also have attendance challenges and recognition through the Raider Recognition Committee, and schedule drawings and prizes for attendance.
In addition, they’re developing an attendance campaign for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and are using programs such as Point Break, Learn To Lead and Advisory to build connections within the school and increase student attendance.
“At the junior high and high school level, it’s really almost a kid-by-kid battle by identifying which kids are not coming to school and then identifying how we can get those kids re-engaged in school,” Mr. Oliver said. “If they don’t want to be in school, they can’t learn if they’re not in school. Those really are the issues that we’re working hard on in the high school right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.