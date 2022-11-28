MASSENA — Although no state data is yet available, Massena Central School District officials say they estimate based on in-house data and past trends that 82% of students graduated in June following four years of study, and 86% graduated in August.
But, high school Principal Alan C. Oliver told board of education members, COVID-19 may have impacted some of those numbers.
“You can see that for our four-year graduation rate through June, we were at 82%, which looked like it was actually a jump over the 78% from the prior year. And, our August rate was at 86%, which is a good number to report,” he said.
Mr. Oliver said he believes there was “COVID disreality” in the graduation numbers.
“I want to celebrate what’s there, but for the last three years, Regents exams were given and exemptions were given to students,” he said. “I think the vast majority of the kids that we graduated in the last three years would have graduated. I definitely think there was some that would have had to struggle getting through had they not gotten exemptions on Regents exam and things like that that were given during the COVID time period. I wish I could sit here and tell you that I didn’t think in the next year or two we wouldn’t see those numbers actually come down a bit as the full impacts of COVID are found in the high school.”
He said scores on Regents exams showed that some students ere struggling.
“It tends to be the classes where freshmen and sophomores are, and those are the kids that I think history is going to record are the most impacted by COVID, those kids that were in sixth grade, seventh grade, eighth grade as the pandemic hit. They have large holes in their education, which is not due to anybody’s fault. Everybody in the district worked as hard as they could at all levels. It just happened. And now they’re kind of working their way up through the system,” he said.
The district had a 78% June graduation rate compared to 84% statewide in 2020-21. The rate was 80% compared to 84% statewide in 2019-20; 79% compared to 81% statewide in 2018-19; 78% compared to 80% statewide in 2017-18; and 80% compared to 80% statewide in 2016-17.
The district had an 83% August graduation rate compared to 86% statewide in 2021. The rate was 84% compared to 85% statewide in 2019-20; 83% compared to 83% statewide in 2018-19; 80% compared to 83% statewide in 2017-18; and 82% compared to 82% statewide in 2016-17.
“Overall, our graduation rates look okay, but the jury’s out until we see New York state numbers and see what it looks like for everybody else,” Mr. Oliver said.
Nicole Charleson, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, also reported on the results of June Regents examinations. Common Core Regents exams were scored at levels one through five, with levels three, four and five showing proficiency. Regents exams were scored at levels one through four, with scores at level three and four showing proficiency.
Of the 171 students tested on the Common Core English Language Arts Regents examination, 77 were proficient at level five, 27 were proficient at level four and 42 were proficient at level three. Fourteen students were graded at level two, while 11 students were graded at level one. Eighty-five percent of Massena’s students were considered proficient, compared to 80% among the 18 component districts of the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services and 82% among the Northeast Regional Information Center. NERIC serves more than 130 school districts — large and small, urban, suburban and rural — in seven BOCES across a geographic area that covers 17 counties.
Of the 198 students tested on the Common Core Algebra I Regents exam, 26 were proficient at level five, 31 were proficient at level four and 85 were proficient at level three. Thirty-eight students were graded level two, while 18 students were at level one. Seventy-two percent of Massena’s students were considered proficient, compared to 78% among BOCES districts and 69% among NERIC districts.
Of the 57 students tested on the Common Core Algebra II Regents exam, eight were proficient at level five, 13 were proficient at level four and 28 were proficient at level three. Seven students were graded level two, while one student was graded at level one. Eighty-six percent of Massena’s students were considered proficient, compared to 85% among BOCES districts and 79% among NERIC districts.
Of the 86 students tested on the Common Core Geometry Regents exam, 12 were proficient at level five, 14 were proficient at level four and 30 were proficient at level three. Eleven students were graded level two, while 19 students were graded at level one. Sixty-five percent of Massena’s students were considered proficient, compared to 72% among BOCES districts and 69% among NERIC districts.
Of the 180 students tested on the Common Core Global History Regents exam, 13 were proficient at level five, 28 were proficient at level four and 78 were proficient at level three. Twenty-nine students were graded level two, while 32 students were at level one. Sixty-six percent of Massena’s students were considered proficient, compared to 81% among BOCES districts. No information was available for NERIC districts.
Of the 204 students tested on the Living Environment Regents exam, 36 were proficient at level four and 114 were proficient at level three. Thirty-four students were graded at level two, while 20 students were graded at level one. Seventy-four percent of Massena’s students were considered proficient, compared to 83% among BOCES districts and 86% among NERIC districts.
Of the 59 students tested on the Chemistry Regents exam, 19 were proficient at level four and 29 were proficient at level three. Nine students were graded at level two, while two students were graded at level one. Eighty-one percent of Massena’s students were considered proficient, compared to 73% among BOCES districts and 71% among NERIC districts.
Of the 111 students tested on the Earth Science Regents exam, 30 were proficient at level four and 47 were proficient at level three. Nineteen students were graded level two, while 15 students were at level one. Sixty-nine percent of Massena’s students were considered proficient, compared to 75% among BOCES districts and 71% among NERIC districts.
There was no U.S. History and Government Regents examination in 2021-22.
