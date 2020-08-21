MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has updated its code of conduct to address COVID-related conduct.
Following a public hearing on Thursday, the district’s Board of Education approved the first reading of the policy, and will be asked to approve it during its September meeting.
“Any time there’s a change to the code of conduct, we need to hold a public hearing before the board takes action on it,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said. “We’ve added this piece to the section on prohibited conduct as it relates to the coronavirus.”
Board members had discussed adding that information to the code of conduct during a previous meeting.
“We’ve talked about this before with the board, and the board was interested in seeing a change to the code of conduct to kind of put an exclamation point on the idea that as we come back to school we need to follow the proper health guidelines. Those guidelines include things such as mask wearing and social distancing,” Mr. Brady said.
Under the additions, parents will be responsible for pre-screening their child’s temperature before sending them to school, and another temperature check will be taken when they arrive at school.
“We’ll have temperature scanners in our buildings,” he said.
Approved face coverings that cover the nose and mouth will be required whenever indoors on campus and whenever outdoors on campus when physical distancing of 6 feet or more is not possible. Face coverings will also be required on buses and at school-sponsored events off-campus, although exemptions may be provided by administrators for those who have medical certification indicating a health risk for wearing face coverings.
Board member Kevin Perretta asked if face coverings were mandatory “100 percent of the time even if I’m 100 feet from someone or a student is 100 feet from another student.”
Mr. Brady said the only time the students would be allowed to remove their face coverings would be during a meal or a mask break at the discretion of the teacher.
“Are there going to be a set number of masks breaks?” board member Kristy Baker asked.
“I think that’s one that we’re going to leave to the discretion of teachers. It’s kind of a new territory for us,” Mr. Brady said.
Among the other requirements under the code of conduct additions is to maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
The code also notes, “Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, blowing nose, coughing or sneezing. Cover mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing or use the inside of elbow. Throw used tissues in a trashcan or appropriate designated receptacle.”
Students cannot “cough, sneeze, spit or expel (or otherwise cause contact of) any form of bodily fluids or secretions onto another student or staff member. They’re also prohibited from purposefully interfering with the use of another student’s personal protective equipment.
In addition, they can’t remove their masks or covering with the intention to eject fluids on another student or staff members; they can’t intentionally encroach on another person’s social distance perimeter; and they can’t display personal protective equipment that contains profane, abusive or disruptive materials.
“Failure to wear appropriate PPE shall be considered a dress code violation and discipline shall be assigned in accordance with the guidelines in this document. Students who are repeat offenders or refuse to wear a mask may be subject to removal for remote learning,” the policy said.
