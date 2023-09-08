WATERTOWN — It was an audacious leap of faith into the unknown, chartered by a Catholic priest and a mom who sought help and compassion for her drug-addicted son. But they proceeded boldly with a set of beliefs and aims — a credo — to guide them.
At first, the organization had to prove its worth, facing roadblocks ranging from a lack of public acceptance to funding.
Now, 50 years later, Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions has reached its half-century milestone mainly because of a simple philosophy: “Any individual needing and wanting treatment for substance abuse problems deserves to have the opportunity.”
That philosophy, and more, will be celebrated Sept. 20 as Credo marks its 50th anniversary at Watertown’s Hilton Garden Inn. The event will highlight Credo’s work of five decades. Staff members and supporters will also focus on the group’s future.
That future will soon include a merger. In May, it was announced that Credo will join forces with Transitional Living Services of Northern New York. TLS was incorporated in 1977 to establish residential services for individuals in need of psychiatric, rehabilitative support unable to live independently in the community. Its primary goal is to assist people to live in the least-restrictive setting possible.
The two nonprofits had been working under an affiliation agreement beginning in April 2022. The merger is expected to be completed by Jan. 1.
In its 50 years, Credo has had only two executive directors. Once Credo’s services expanded and its substance abuse outpatient clinic opened in the fall of 1988, it was decided that the center needed an executive director to oversee the programs. That year, James P. Scordo was named to the post. He started his career at Credo in 1981 as both the admissions coordinator and counselor. In 1983, he was promoted to program director of Credo’s Residential Rehabilitation Services for Youth Program in Pamelia, known as The Farm.
Credo went through a previous merger. In 2000, Scordo helped guide the merger with the former Community Center for Alcoholism and Substance Abuse.
Scordo retired in 2019, and John C. Wilson, who has a background similar to that of his predecessor, became executive director. Wilson began as a volunteer at The Farm in 1995 after graduating from SUNY Potsdam with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. He then held positions with the center as a substance abuse counselor, program director, director of residential services and director of operations.
LEGACY AND VISION
Wilson and Scordo gathered in mid-August at Credo’s headquarters at 595 W. West Main St., to reflect on its 50 years and its path for the future. Credo has outgrown its facility, which is why next door, at the former ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence facility, construction continues on a 20,000-square-foot building, where Credo administration and clinic/diagnosis services will be moving when the $9 million project is completed around the beginning of the year. The hub-and-spoke design of the building will contain group rooms, individual counseling spaces, a “wellness space” and a physical health space.
The current Credo building at 595 W. Main St. and the TLS site on Black River Parkway will still be operated and staffed by the merged agency.
The combined Credo and TLS will operate under a new name, which Wilson said will be made public soon. “We just got it board-approved last week,” he said. “We haven’t unveiled it to our staff yet.”
Wilson will serve as the entity’s chief executive officer while Maureen P. Cean, TLS executive director, will become the new organization’s chief operating officer.
Although still under construction, the new Credo campus makes quite the impression, compared to 1973 when the nonprofit was born. Then, eight people with addictions moved into a house on Mechanic Street. A Watertown homemaker helped to fuel the concept.
Edith E. Marsala, who died in 2019, was upset about a family member, a son, who was addicted to drugs, but who could not find the help he needed to quit. She was a communicant of Holy Family Catholic Church. The Rev. Raymond J. Wertman, who died in 2021, left his assistant pastor position at the church to move in and oversee the program.
“They invited people in to talk to people who needed help,” Scordo said. “That’s what peer-counseling is today and a model that’s taken off. Credo was doing it in ’73. That peer would sit with that person and talk to him, saying, ‘I was in your shoes doing the same thing. Let me tell you my story.’”
The counselor then made plans for more sessions.
“They did that and it kind of just grew,” Scordo said. “By the summer, they said, ‘We’ve got to get out of Watertown. There’s so many distractions, too many drugs still in the community.’ They thought of a rural setting that provided an opportunity for responsibility and a team work ethic.”
The Credo program was modeled after a rehabilitation program in Montreal, Spera, that emphasized work on a farm as part of the recovery process. The Credo rehab farm in the town of Pamelia, the “rural setting,” was also established in 1973. State funding didn’t arrive until 1978. Until then, events such as bake sales and telethons helped to fuel the Credo vision.
‘QUARTET OF THIEVES’
To lead off their interview with the Times, Wilson and Scordo were shown a 1983 Credo pamphlet noting its 10-year anniversary. Written on the inside flap of the pamphlet: “Pills, marijuana, alcohol, cocaine — a quartet of thieves that steal our children from us and leaves them wasted and spiritless.”
Marijuana may have moved out of the addiction-treatment arena, but Wilson and Scordo said one of those “thieves” remains the No. 1 issue.
“That is still king,” Wilson said, pointing to the word “alcohol.” “There’s so much coverage of the opioid epidemic. But we’re still seeing a lot of people who come through our doors and they’re alcohol-dependent, especially in Lewis County. It doesn’t go away.”
In addition to The Farm in Pamelia and the substance abuse treatment location in Watertown, Credo operates a site in Lowville along with two residences for men and one residence for women in Watertown.
“Our mission is to serve and meet the need of the community,” Wilson said. “If we could just have The Farm and meet the need, that would be fine for Credo. But that’s not it. Partly, I think there’s a lot of stigma that is gone around being treated for mental health and substance abuse. So, there’s more people who are coming to the door. There’s just more accessibility to drugs and there’s more split families, trauma and all those things. We just continue to grow to meet that need. That’s the way Jim (Scordo) looked at it and the way I look at it.”
The merger with TLS fits in with that growth, Wilson said.
“Your staff is the heart and soul of an organization,” he said. “Unfortunately, mental health and substance abuse is big business. In order to attract and retain those folks, you’ve got to be able to pay them. In order to do that, you’ve got to be large enough to attract and retain them. So, taking a look at our community as to the strengths and where you could align with, Transitional Living Services aligned with our mission. So we started a conversation.”
The merger, Wilson said, is going “incredibly smooth.” He added that no jobs or programs will be cut. Both Credo and TLS, he said, now each employ about 160 individuals.
“A big component of their business is housing,” Wilson said of the TLS mission. “What a perfect pairing for the people we serve to be able to have all those legs of the stool to meet their needs. They are better-focused on mental health than we are. So, pairing the two together is a win-win for our community.”
FORESIGHT AND THE FARM
Part of Credo’s success has been its foresight, such as in 1988 when it opened its substance abuse outpatient clinic. The idea grew out of an internship as Scordo and Roger J. Ambrose, at the time residential director for Credo Community Center, were successfully pursuing master’s degrees in social work.
“I started contacting the state with what’s involved in getting an outpatient license,” Scordo said. “For the time being, we were doing counseling in the evening. We had a Youth Bureau grant. Some of the individuals who needed outpatient substance abuse services — it was suggested Roger and I see them.”
Scordo described how the outpatient clinics continued to operate: “You come in, receive a service, go back home and during that time, they’re working on trying to help you with your alcohol and drug use and also looking to get the person employment, more education, family counseling. It’s trying to connect them, whatever the needs might be and keep them from having to go to an inpatient program. And if we could successfully team them as an outpatient, great. If not, we could refer them to different levels of care.”
In 1973, the fledgling Credo program purchased a 115-acre farm on Jenkins Road in Pamelia for $39,500 — $277,000 in today’s dollars. Wertman at the time said it would allow the organization to expand to its full development. Clients would be responsible for raising animals, producing food and of taking care of the outbuildings and home. Wertman said: “We’ll make the farm work, getting things piecemeal if we have to. But it will work.”
But not without opposition at first. Before the farm was even purchased, a petition circulated at Doxtater’s Market in Pamelia to nix the self-help recovery program. “We just don’t care for the drug addicts (being) so close to our children,” one woman at the time told the Times.
But opposition evaporated once The Farm began operation. “One year went around and Father Ray was running the farm then,” Scordo said. “He got the boys involved and they would help out the neighbors putting hay up. Slowly, but surely, they started contributing back to the community.”
A few years later, Pamelia voted Wertman citizen of the year. A few years after that, Scordo said that Pamelia Town Supervisor Donald E. Jewett, who died in 2016, promoted the concept of The Farm by writing a letter of support to another organization in the state that was considering a similar rural-based recovery program. “He said, ‘I couldn’t have been more wrong with what I first thought in ’73, and what I saw over the years and what that program has become and how it has bettered our community,’” Scordo said.
The Farm serves 16- to 20-year-old males from across New York. It encourages the development of respect and responsibility while providing long-term substance use rehabilitation. Its residents learn to examine the impact of addiction on their lives and to confront the non-productive patterns that have led to dependence on drugs and alcohol. In 2019, The Farm began “Reins of Recovery,” an equine-assisted therapy program.
Scordo said that The Farm remains groundbreaking in the state for its approach. “Other than Spera, I don’t know of anyone else who was doing that,” he said. “And still to this day, I don’t know of anyone else who is running a farm program in New York state. They saw an opportunity — that if we can teach these kids responsibility, a work ethic, taking pride in their work, taking care of animals through the birthing process and raising them, it might be something we can do to help in their recovery. And it worked.”
NEW CHALLENGES
When Scordo left Credo in 2019, opiates, opiods and heroin had established a foothold. Opioids are a class of drugs used to reduce pain. Common types are oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), morphine, and methadone. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever. Conversely, opiates refer to natural opioids such as heroin, morphine and codeine.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 1999-2021, nearly 645,000 people in the U.S. died from an overdose involving any opioid, including prescription and illicit opioids. From 2020 to 2021, opioid-involved death rates increased by more than 15%.
In a CDC report issued in June, it noted, “In 2022, provisional data indicated that more than two-thirds (68%) of the reported 107,081 drug overdose deaths in the United States involved synthetic opioids other than methadone, principally illicitly manufactured fentanyls.”
The CDC says the rise in opioid overdose deaths can be outlined in three distinct waves:
The first wave began with increased prescribing of opioids in the 1990s, increasing since at least 1993.
The second began in 2010, with rapid increases in overdose deaths involving heroin.
The third wave began in 2013, with significant increases in overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids, particularly those involving illicitly manufactured fentanyl. The CDC notes the market for illicitly manufactured fentanyl continues to change, and it can be found in combination with heroin, counterfeit pills and cocaine.”
“It’s plateaued, but it’s not going down,” Wilson said. “It’s attrition and people coming back. It’s not gone away. I personally think it’s even more dangerous now because drug dealers are taking a central nervous system methamphetamine that speeds up the system and they’re putting fentanyl in it, which is a central nervous system depressant. The folks who are using it are expecting to have an upper, and then they get a downer and it kills them because they have no tolerance whatsoever. Whereas, the opioid addict who has been using heroin and OxyContin and all that kind of stuff has a tolerance to some degree. It doesn’t necessarily kill them. But with fentanyl, with somebody who hasn’t used it before and has never been in their system, it just stops them.”
Fentanyl can also be found in unsuspected forms, the Alliance for Better Communities warned earlier this month. There as been a rise nationally in the number of fake prescription pills available for purchase online, the alliance noted. Some websites offer cheaper alternatives to popularly prescribed and frequently abused medications like Adderall, Ritalin, Valium or Ambien. These websites typically don’t require a prescription, and local advocates warned that there’s no guarantee the pills sent actually include the medications they say they do.
“Fake pills purchased over the internet may contain deadly amounts of fentanyl or methamphetamine, instantly killing the unsuspecting user,” the Alliance said in a news release.
In 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration issued a Public Safety Alert on the widespread drug trafficking of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills in American communities. These pills are largely made by two Mexican drug cartels to look identical to real prescription medications, including OxyContin, Percocet and Xanax. They are often deadly. “Drug traffickers are using fake pills to exploit the opioid crisis and prescription drug misuse in the United States, bringing overdose deaths and violence to American communities,” the alert stated.
Regardless of how the deadly drugs are ingested, Credo is out to save lives, including making “Harm Reduction” an imperative. Harm Reduction strategies include: increased naloxone access and training; syringe services programs; access to drug test strips; overdose prevention education; removal of stigma and barriers to treatment and to medications for treatment.
Naloxone is often referred to as “Narcan.” When naloxone was first approved to reverse opioid overdoses, its brand name was “Narcan.” The National Institute on Drug Abuse notes that there are now other formulations and brand names for naloxone, but many people continue to call all of these products “Narcan.”
“Harm reduction is pretty controversial in some circles,” Wilson said. “But I always go back to: If your kid falls down, I’m giving him Narcan to save their life so we can be here tomorrow to talk to them about it. I’ve heard people, judges even, say, ‘Why did we give them Narcan? Why didn’t we just let him die and we wouldn’t have to deal with him?’ But if it’s their kid, it’s a different story. That’s the approach I try to take. You’re saving a life.”
Narcan reverses the deadly effects of an opioid-related overdose within 20 minutes. Credo offers Narcan training via phone, virtually, individually or by group. Narcan kits are distributed based on availability.
Lifesaving efforts extend to local jails through a state program. Last year, New York implemented the medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program within state prisons and jails. The program allows incarcerated people access to medications and therapies to help them overcome substance-use disorders and lessen the likelihood that they may suffer drug-related overdoses after reentry into society. But it comes at a local cost.
In St. Lawrence County, the sheriff’s office in April requested an additional $500,000 to cover the costs of prescriptions for the program. Earlier this summer, Jefferson County Sheriff Peter R. Barnett told WWNY-TV 7 News that his department’s cost for MAT is “going to be upwards of $400,000 on that budget line.”
Wilson defends MAT.
“One of the most dangerous times for a person is if they’ve been incarcerated for a year, five years or whatever — is when they get released and their body doesn’t have a tolerance,” he said. “The first time they go out and use, they’re incredibly vulnerable to overdose and die. So, having medication-assisted treatment in their system when they leave the correctional setting may very well save their life.”
Another jail-related issue is affecting how many people seek treatment at Credo. New York’s bail reform program went into effect at the beginning of 2020, and reformed a bit this year. It eliminates money bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies. The law was tweaked this year to give judges more discretion on who gets released from custody.
Getting treatment at a program like Credo has been an option for inmates.
“It’s affecting how youths are getting care,” Wilson said. “Since bail reform, there’s not as many adolescents who are making it into treatment. They’re using the same amount, if not more, and younger than ever before, but bail reform has changed the landscape.”
He explained: “Say if they had a year sentence in county jail. They could go to a yearlong program like The Farm, instead. Nobody wants to be told they have to go to treatment for a year. Well, that’s better than jail. They can find their way through the forest. There’s been countless stories of young men and women where that’s been their success.”
In 2016, Credo opened an opioid treatment clinic in Watertown, offering MAT under the supervision and guidance of a physician, nurses and counselors.
Wilson said another state program enacted in 2013 — the electronic prescription monitoring program (PMP) known as I-STOP has lessened the availability of opioids, but had a side effect in another area. I-STOP provides authorized users with direct, secure access to view controlled substance prescription and dispensing histories for their patients. It drastically reduced “doctor shopping” for those seeking to obtain controlled substance medications.
“So people who were addicted to that resorted to heroin,” Wilson said. “It fills the same receptor sites in the brain.”
Heroin, illegal in the U.S. since 1924, is derived from morphine and is very addictive. It can be especially deadly when combined with other drugs or alcohol. The CDC reports that the number of heroin overdose deaths in 2021 was three times the number in 2010. Those deaths have gone down. Factors leading to that decline, the CDC says, “include fewer people initiating heroin use, shifts from a heroin-based market to a fentanyl-based market, increased treatment provision for people using heroin, and expansion of naloxone access.”
Whether it be drugs, alcohol or another issue to be tackled in the expanded nonprofit agency, both Wilson and Scordo said it will continue to be ruled by a philosophy that has made Credo successful over the decades.
“John always rooted for the underdog,” Scordo said. “Whether it’s watching “America’s Got Talent’ or watching a ball game, you like to see the underdog.”
“The people who come to see us? They may be an opiate addict.” Wilson said. “But they’re just like you and I. They just didn’t have the same luck as we did. We can provide them the stability so they can grow and change. Jim is right. It’s the underdog. I’ll help you out the best I can.”
